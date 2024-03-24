Miranda Lambert is pulling out all the stops for the final shows on her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency. On Saturday (March 23), the singer brought not one but two special surprises to the stage during her set.

The first of those was an appearance from Natalie Hemby, aka The Highwoman band mate, solo singer-songwriter and one of the most in-demand pens of Nashville's songwriting epicenter.

Hemby's written multiple hits with Lambert, including songs like "Bluebird," "White Liar" and "Automatic" -- both of which the country superstar played during her Saturday night Vegas stop. Hemby even hopped onstage to sing "Bluebird" with Lambert.

"One of my best friends in the world was in Vegas last night. [Natalie Hemby] . I've known her since I was 19," Lambert said on social media, sharing video of the two of them onstage together. "We wrote our first #1 song together ("White Liar"). We have gotten to celebrate a lot of milestones together personally & professionally since then, including writing this song together."

But Hemby wasn't the only best friend that Lambert was celebrating during this show. Also in the crowd was her "bestie slash personal assistant" Cameron Mitchell, who just so happens to be married to Lambert's keyboardist and band leader Danny Mitchell.

The couple are currently expecting a baby, and while Danny was onstage with Lambert, Cameron was sitting in the audience -- and got to watch as the singer threw her a very special gender reveal for her baby-to-be.

"We've been waiting for a long time to reveal the gender at this show," Lambert explained to the crowd. "To a song called 'Drunk' because that's on brand for our white trash a--es."

Lambert then launched into a performance of her hit duet with Elle King, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," and in the final chorus, confetti cannons shot out a round of pink confetti, indicating that the baby joining Lambert's tour family will be a girl.

The Velvet Rodeo residency is scheduled to wrap up with a final slate of performances this spring. Lambert's got a handful of Vegas stops scheduled for the end of March, and she'll give her final Velvet Rodeo performances on April 3, 5 and 6.