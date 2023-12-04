Miranda Lambert Ending Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency

There are nine more chances to see Miranda Lambert in Las Vegas, and then that's it.

The singer just revealed the last dates for her Velvet Rodeo residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo the Las Vegas Residency began in Sept. 2022.

Hers is one of a growing number of country star residencies in Vegas. Carrie Underwood and Garth Brooks are two more who play regularly.

Beyond the residency, there are just three dates on her 2024 tour calendar.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 10AM PT on Dec. 8.

The new dates for Lambert's residency land during a three week period in late March, early April 2024. The first is on March 20 and the last date is April 6. A full list is below.

Lambert also has five remaining 2023 dates in Las Vegas, starting with shows this Thursday and Saturday (Dec. 7 and Dec. 9). The show promises a more intimate look at her career and catalog — the setlist has been a mix of hits and fan-favorites.

Musically, Lambert's last album was Palomino (2022) and it proved to be her final record on Sony Music Nashville. In November, she announced a record label partnership with Jon Randall called Big Loud Texas. It's not clear if she'll release her own music through this label. She teamed with Big Loud Records (Morgan Wallen, Lauren Alaina) for the new imprint.

New Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo the Las Vegas Residency Dates:

March 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

April 3, 5, 6