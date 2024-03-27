9 Hottest Celebrity Bars in Nashville for Bachelorette Parties

From Jason Aldean to Miranda Lambert, country stars have made Nashville the honky-tonk capitol of the world, and the ultimate go-to for bachelorette parties. Music City is bringing the party vibes while inviting every bride-to-be and their friends along for a good time. Read on to find which celebrity Nashville bars best cater to bachelorette parties.

Aldean's in-house tractor, Kid Rock's 5-floor honky-tonk and Lambert's Casa Rosa Tex Mex cuisine each bring a different style that fits the artists' brands. These honky-tonks have live music, multiple bars and stages where local and national artists perform. Some of the bars — including Blake Shelton's Ole Red — host residencies for upcoming artists in town. Alan Jackson vows to keep it country at his A.J.'s Good Time Bar, while Florida Georgia Line's FGL House brings a younger and more pop country crowd.

John Rich's Redneck Riviera bar honors veterans, and Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge nuthouse is a nod to his fans. These country artists are feeding their fanbase and small-town America one plate and drink at a time while honoring the fans who have made them famous.

Going down Broadway in Nashville has changed since these celebrity bars have popped. Nashville has become a prime destination spot for bachelorette parties, and party buses are going to continue to rake in the dough and the people. Many more celebrity bars are coming to downtown Nashville, including Garth Brooks' brand-new Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk and Eric Church's Chief's.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the best celebrity bars for bachelorette parties in Nashville:

