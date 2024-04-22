Country music artists have experienced some hard falls while on stage — it just comes with the territory.

If you've ever been to a concert, you've seen all of the obstacles that are just waiting to trip someone up. On stage monitors, lights, musical equipment, wires and cords everywhere. Not to mention all of the fun stuff that is added in to make the show colorful, vibrant and visually appealing.

After all, what's a show without some alluring set design?

Even after all of the rehearsals and walk throughs and tape that is put down to create boundaries, accidents still happen. And — thanks to technology putting phones in everyone's hands — it's almost always caught on camera.

Taylor Swift Slips While on Stage

Taylor Swift is known for her elaborate set designs with plenty of moving parts. On her Eras Tour, she utilizes entire structures on stage to transport the audience into new worlds.

In the video above, she slips while descending from the roof of a makeshift cabin during the Folklore portion of the show. Between the dress, the angle of the roof and the moss-like material she has to walk through, it's a wonder she didn't actually fall.

Country Artists Who Have Fallen on Stage

Given how many country shows happen each and every year, it's a wonder these kinds of accidents don't happen more often — knock on wood.

In the videos below, it appears no one is immune to stumbling on stage. Even the most seasoned artists have lost their balance. But despite some pretty gnarly falls, country artists always get back on their feet with grace because the show must go on.

Keep scrolling to see 10 country artists who fell while performing on stage.