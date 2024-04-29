Country music's last two Entertainers of the Year lead the lineup of 2024 ACM Awards performers.

Five of the seven nominees for 2024 ACM Entertainer of the Year are set to take the stage on May 16. Additionally, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert and host Reba McEntire will perform.

McEntire will host the 2024 ACM Awards.

The show will air live on Amazon Prime and Twitch from the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.

Chris Stapleton was the 2023 winner for ACM Entertainer of the Year.

A full list of performers for the 2024 ACM Awards can be found below. More are expected in the next two weeks leading up to the show.

Of the seven Entertainer of the Year nominees, only Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen are absent from this first list of performers. Both could be added later, as both show an opening on their tour calendars.

Only one of five (Lainey Wilson) Female Artist of the Year nominees is set to perform, and so far, none of the Group or Duo artists are locked in. Typically, the three-hour awards show includes about 20 performers. Often an out-of-genre artist is included, but that wasn't the case in 2023.

Combs has the most nominations for the 2024 ACMs (eight), followed by Megan Moroney and Wallen with six. This post will be updated as more performers are announced.

2024 ACM Awards Performers (Confirmed):

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Jason Aldean

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire (singing brand new music)

Thomas Rhett