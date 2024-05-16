Lainey Wilson received her first nomination for ACM Entertainer of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards, which has left her feeling a little bit like the "little sister" of the group.

While backstage before the awards show, Wilson explained to Taste of Country that so many of the other nominees are people who helped propel her into the category.

"When I look at everybody who is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, I'm like, a lot of these people have helped me," she shares. "A lot of these people have taken me out on the road, have written songs with me, encouraged me, answered the phone and like, gave me guidance and have just wrapped their arm around me.

"To be up there with them, it's really special and it just shows me that like, I gotta make sure that I'm doing that for other people too."

When asked if she felt like she was making them proud, Wilson agreed.

"I do, I think I'm like the little sister and they're like, 'I knew she was gonna do it.'"

Luke Combs Gushes Over Lainey Wilson

As much as Wilson feels like the little sister, her colleagues have a lot of respect for her. Luke Combs was quick to deliver a monologue of adoration about his friend when he stopped by Taste of Country Nights recently.

"She's always just been a writer's writer, an artist's artist," he explains. "She's someone that is impossible to not root for. She's such a great person, and she's always been that."

"She's everything she claims to be, which I think there are so many people that aren't that," he continues. "She's an elite songwriter. That's the thing that I think people may not know, is that she's just an all-around insane talent, and definitely deserves everything that's come her way."

Who Is Nominated for the 2024 ACM Entertainer of the Year?

This year's category for Entertainer of the Year is packed with a whopping seven names. Combs is nominated alongside Wilson, as are Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen.

The 2024 ACM Awards are taking place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and streaming live on Prime Video.

