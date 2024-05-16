The winners in the 2024 ACM Awards have begun to be revealed, and the winners list includes some of the biggest names in country music, as well as a few surprises.

Megan Moroney, Nate Smith and Tigerlily Gold were announced as the first early winners in the annual awards ceremony on May 14. Moroney won New Female Artist of the Year, while Smith won New Male Artist and the duo of Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh won New Duo/Group prior to the ACM Awards ceremony.

Chris Stapleton also took home an early win for Artist-Songwriter of the Year, and Parker McCollum and Jessie Jo Dillon were also announced as winners before the show on Thursday night.

Luke Combs led all of the nominees in the 2024 ACM Awards with a total of eight. Moroney had six overall nominations in 2024 and so did Morgan Wallen.

Other artists with multiple nominations include Cody Johnson, Stapleton and Lainey Wilson, who all had five. Jordan Davis and Jelly Roll earned four nominations apiece, and Kelsea Ballerini and Zach Bryan scored three. Ernest, Chase McGill, McCollum, Kacey Musgraves and Old Dominion were each nominated twice in the 2024 ACM Awards.

The 2024 ACM Awards are taking place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and streaming live on Prime Video.

For more information, visit the ACM's website, and keep scrolling to see the full list of winners (updating live).

2024 ACM Awards Winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton — THE WINNER!

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay — THE WINNER!

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion — THE WINNER!

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney — THE WINNER!

New Male Artist of the Year

Ernest

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith — THE WINNER!

New Duo or Group of the Year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold — THE WINNER!

Album of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs (Producers: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs. Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville)

Higher, Chris Stapleton (Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton. Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville) — THE WINNER!

Leather, Cody Johnson (Producers: Trent Willmon. Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville LLC)

One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen (Producers: Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett. Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records)

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good), Kelsea Ballerini (Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym. Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment)

Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Burn It Down," Parker McCollum (Producer: Jon Randall. Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville)

"Fast Car," Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton. Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville) — THE WINNER!

"Last Night," Morgan Wallen (Producer: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome. Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records)

"Need a Favor," Jelly Roll (Producer: Austin Nivarel. Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville)

"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis (Producer: Paul DiGiovanni. Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville)

Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

"Fast Car," Luke Combs (Songwriters: Tracy Chapman. Publishers: Purple Rabbit)

"Heart Like a Truck," Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson. Publishers: Sony / ATV Countryside; Songs of Riser House; Songs of Wild Cat Well Music)

"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis (Songwriters: Chase McGill, Greylan James, Jordan Davis, Josh Osborne. Publishers: Family Farm Songs; Hold On Can I Get A Number 1 Music; Songs of Universal Inc.) — THE WINNER!

"The Painter," Cody Johnson (Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins. Publishers: Big Music Machine; BMG Platinum Songs US; Nashblonde Music; Pompano Run Music; Songs for Ellie May; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Group; Well That Was Awkward Music)

"Tennessee Orange," Megan Moroney (Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins. Publishers: 33 Creative; Bone Bone Creative; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing)

Music Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Can’t Break Up Now," Old Dominion, Megan Moroney (Producers: Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Ross Copperman, Kristian Bush. Record Company-Label: Three Up Three Down, LLC / Columbia Nashville)

"Different ‘Round Here," Riley Green Feat. Luke Combs (Producer: Dann Huff. Record Company-Label: BMLG Records)

"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves (Producer: Zach Bryan. Record Company-Label: Belting Bronco Records / Warner Records, Inc.)

"Man Made a Bar," Morgan Wallen Feat. Eric Church. (Producer: Joey Moi. Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Mercury Records / Republic Records)

"Save Me," Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson (Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens. Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville) — THE WINNER!

Visual Media of the Year [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

"Burn It Down," Parker McCollum (Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry. Director: Dustin Haney) — THE WINNER!

"Human," Cody Johnson (Producer: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry. Director: Dustin Haney)

"In Your Love," Tyler Childers (Producer: Kacie Barton, Whitney Wolanin, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thorton, Silas House. Director: Bryan Schlam)

"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis (Producer: Jamie Stratakis. Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)

"Tennessee Orange," Megan Moroney (Producer: Lauren Starr, Saul Levitz, Laura Burhenn. Director: Jason Lester)

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon — THE WINNER!

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Zach Bryan

Ernest

Hardy

Chris Stapleton — THE WINNER!

Morgan Wallen