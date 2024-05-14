How to Watch the 2024 ACM Awards: Everything You Need to Know

The 2024 ACM Awards are set to take place in just a couple of days, and fans are no doubt wondering how they can tune in. Read on for everything we know about the date, time, details and how to watch the 2024 ACM Awards ceremony live.

When + Where Are the 2024 ACM Awards Happening?

The 2024 ACM Awards are slated to take place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday (May 16).

How Do I Watch the 2024 ACM Awards?

The 2024 ACM Awards ceremony will stream live on Amazon Prime Video beginning at 8PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT on May 16.

No Amazon Prime account is required to watch the ACM Awards in 2024.

Who Are the Nominees in the 2024 ACM Awards?

Who Are the Performers at the 2024 ACM Awards?

A long list of country and non-country artists are set to perform at the ACMs in 2024, including:

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Jason Aldean (Tribute to Toby Keith)

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Miranda Lambert

Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne

Noah Kahan

Parker McCollum

Post Malone

Reba McEntire (singing brand new music)

Thomas Rhett

Who Are the Presenters at the 2024 ACM Awards?

The presenters at the 2024 ACM Awards include:

Alabama

Breland

Tyler Cameron

Jordan Davis

Sara Evans

Carin Leon

Little Big Town

Ashley McBryde

Dion Pride

Rozene Pride

Noah Reid

Richard Sherman

Charissa Thompson

Randy Travis

Clay Walker

Who Is Hosting the 2024 ACM Awards?

Reba McEntire is set to host the ACM Awards in 2024 for a record 17th time. She will also perform new music. The country legend has just released a new song titled "I Can't."