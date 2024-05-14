How to Watch the 2024 ACM Awards: Everything You Need to Know
The 2024 ACM Awards are set to take place in just a couple of days, and fans are no doubt wondering how they can tune in. Read on for everything we know about the date, time, details and how to watch the 2024 ACM Awards ceremony live.
When + Where Are the 2024 ACM Awards Happening?
The 2024 ACM Awards are slated to take place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday (May 16).
How Do I Watch the 2024 ACM Awards?
The 2024 ACM Awards ceremony will stream live on Amazon Prime Video beginning at 8PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT on May 16.
No Amazon Prime account is required to watch the ACM Awards in 2024.
Who Are the Nominees in the 2024 ACM Awards?
- Luke Combs leads all of the nominees in the 2024 ACM Awards with a total of eight.
- Megan Moroney has six overall nominations in 2024, and so does Morgan Wallen.
- Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson all scored five ACM nominations in 2024.
- Jordan Davis and Jelly Roll both have four nominations, and Kelsea Ballerini and Zach Bryan each have three.
- Ernest, Chase McGill, Parker McCollum, Kacey Musgraves and Old Dominion are each nominated twice in the 2024 ACM Awards.
READ MORE: Here Are All the Nominees in the 2024 ACM Awards
Who Are the Performers at the 2024 ACM Awards?
A long list of country and non-country artists are set to perform at the ACMs in 2024, including:
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Jason Aldean (Tribute to Toby Keith)
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Miranda Lambert
Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne
Noah Kahan
Parker McCollum
Post Malone
Reba McEntire (singing brand new music)
Thomas Rhett
Who Are the Presenters at the 2024 ACM Awards?
The presenters at the 2024 ACM Awards include:
Alabama
Breland
Tyler Cameron
Jordan Davis
Sara Evans
Carin Leon
Little Big Town
Ashley McBryde
Dion Pride
Rozene Pride
Noah Reid
Richard Sherman
Charissa Thompson
Randy Travis
Clay Walker
Who Is Hosting the 2024 ACM Awards?
Reba McEntire is set to host the ACM Awards in 2024 for a record 17th time. She will also perform new music. The country legend has just released a new song titled "I Can't."
