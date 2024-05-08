Reba McEntire dropped new music during The Voice on Tuesday night (May 7). The lyrics to "I Can't" speak a message so many need to hear.

The song from McEntire's first studio album in five years breaks hard news to someone in need of being set free. "I Can't" is a new kind of empowerment song — the famous singer is simply saying "I can't" be your crutch and live my life to the fullest at the same time.

Find the official lyrics below, and click at the top of the story to hear the new song. Since releasing Stronger Than the Truth in 2019, McEntire has trickled out new songs like "Seven Minutes in Heaven."

This song shows she's focused on a new album, instead of an additional reimagining of her classic catalog. Now five decades into a Hall of Fame career, McEntire is staying busier than ever, with music, a potential NBC television show and her role as a judge on The Voice.

Here Are the Lyrics to Reba McEntire, "I Can't":

I’ve got the thunder in my bones, I’ve got the trouble in my soul / Drowning in tears my eyes were too proud to cry / I hear you knockin’ at my door, but I can’t open it no more / ‘Cause this heart’s half full of rain and risin’ high / Sometimes all that you can do is just survive.

I can’t row you across right now / I can’t row you across right now / I’m too busy building a bridge / I can’t throw you a line right now / I can’t throw you a line right now / I’m too busy tryin’ to live.

I’ve been a fool for holding on, I’ve been a fool for being strong / I’ve been a fool for love and I’ll be a fool again / As soon as the rain stops pouring down, as soon as I find some higher ground / I’ll be good as new but I can’t tell you when / So, just keep on striking matches until then… ‘cause.

I can’t burn you a flame right now / I can’t burn you a flame right now / I’m too busy seeing the light / I can’t lift you up right now / I can’t lift you up right now / I’m too busy tryin’ to fly.

So, let go the anchor, let go the chain / Don’t reach for me and don’t call my name / Shake off the past and, baby, just swim for the shore / Blow me a kiss and hope for the best / Wish what you will and take what you get / Do what you want but I can’t save you no more.

I got the thunder in my bones, I got the trouble in my soul / Drownin’ in tears my eyes were too proud to cry / I can’t whisper a prayer right now / I can’t whisper a prayer right now

I’m too busy, baby, sayin’ goodbye.

Let go the anchor, let go the chain / Don’t reach for me and don’t call my name / Shake off the past and baby just swim for the shore / Blow me a kiss and hope for the best / Wish what you will and take what you get / Do what you want but I can’t save you no more.

Do what you want but I can’t save you no more / Do what you want but I can’t save you no more.

