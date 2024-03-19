The Reba reunion just keeps on getting bigger.

According to a new report from Deadline, actor Melissa Peterman will join Reba McEntire's as-yet-untitled new multi-camera comedy series on NBC.

That show will revolve around McEntire's character, and it's already set up to be a bit of a homecoming for the people who worked on McEntire's self-titled mid-2000s sitcom. Veteran showrunner Kevin Abbott, plus executive producers Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, are all returning after working on Reba.

Of course, Peterman starred opposite McEntire on the show. She played the role of Barbra Jean Booker-Hart, the dental hygienist who has an affair with Reba's husband Brock. Barbra Jean gets pregnant, and Brock divorces Reba in order to be with her.

Despite all this, Barbra Jean and Reba ultimately become unlikely friends as Reba helps her navigate marriage, parenthood and more.

In real life, Peterman and McEntire are longtime (and less unlikely) pals. They're the co-hosts of the Living & Learning With Reba McEntire podcast. Peterman also has a role on Young Sheldon as the recurring character of Brenda Sparks, and McEntire has intermittently appeared on that show, allowing the two actors a chance to reunite onscreen.

Not many details have yet been released about McEntire's upcoming NBC comedy pilot. She's also busy with another NBC venture: McEntire is currently in her second season as a coach on televised reality singing competition The Voice.

