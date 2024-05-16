Ashley McBryde and actor Noah Reid were a hit at the 2024 ACM Awards when they presented the nominees for Single of the Year. The two opted to parody each of the songs that were up for the award, with some great reactions from the artists themselves in the crowd.

The pair opened their speech by talking about ways to calm their nerves. That's when McBryde said playing a "little guitar" helps ease her anxiousness. She held her hand out to the side and a ukulele appeared out of thin air — or rather, someone handed it to her from offscreen.

Up first, they parodied Parker McCollum's "Burn It Down." It took a minute for the singer to realize what was happening, but he chuckled at their work.

"I'm new in town, I don't know where I should go / New in town, it's my first time in Frisco," Reid sang.

McBryde responded by singing along to the tune of Luke Combs' cover of "Fast Car" from Tracy Chapman.

"If we were in Nashville I would say, do you have a star bar? / Is it down on Lower Broadway? / Oh, you don't? Me neither"/ I've heard good things about Eric's place," she sang.

That's when things got spicy as they lightly referenced Morgan Wallen's recent arrest after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of Eric Church's bar, Chiefs.

"Last night after some alcohol / That chair right over there really started to piss me off / It told me that I threw it at somebody I never met / and my publicist keeps telling me this ain't over yet," Reid sang to the tune of Wallen's "Last Night."

"You should smile in the mug shot," McBryde quipped before launching into a parody of Jordan Davis' "Next thing You Know."

"Next thing you know, we're presenting at the ACMs / And the nominees are all guys again / But it's kind of fun because I made a new friend / I'm a big fan of his shows," she belted out.

They wrapped things up with a new version of Jelly Roll's "Need a Favor," singing about country beards.

"All these country guys kinda need a razor / All these nominees got facial hair," Reid sang before McBryde cut him off.

"Not all of them," she says, pointing out that McCollum is clean shaven and complimenting his ability to pull off a cowboy hat.

The two then threw it to the announcer for a more legitimate listing of this year's nominees. The win went to Combs with "Fast Car." The singer was not in attendance at the show.

This year's ACM Awards were held at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by Reba McEntire, the show streamed live on Amazon Prime.