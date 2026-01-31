The country music family is growing in 2026 with some new bundles of joy on the way!

Country Singers Who Are Having Babies in 2026

The year has hardly just begun, but thanks to some late announcements at the end of 2025, we know this year will bring some new additions.

While some artists are just getting their families started, others are becoming seasoned veterans.

In fact, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are adding a fifth child to their brood this spring. That means they'll have five kids under the age of 10 after this one arrives.

Country Music's Growing Families

Others who made announcements in 2025 are Luke Combs and Parker McCollum.

While McCollum and his wife Hallie Ray are looking forward to playing man-to-man coverage with their second child on the way, Combs and his wife Nicole will have to move into a zone defense. They're expecting their third baby in winter 2026.

Then there's Alan Jackson, whose number of grandchildren is doubling and then some.

How Many Grandchildren Does Alan Jackson Have?

Jackson is already a grandfather to two grandsons — Jackson and Wesley — and the family portrait is about to get seriously crowded. All three of his daughters are pregnant.

The country veteran shared a photo on Christmas Day 2025 with Mattie, Ali and Dani all cradling their baby bumps and smiling for the camera. By fall 2026, he will have five grandchildren.

Country Babies Born in 2025

It's a semi-slow start for the year compared to last year. In 2025, a whopping 18 country singers welcomed babies!

Some were first-time parents, like Hardy and his wife Caleigh and Lauren Alaina with her husband Cam Arnold, while others added to their roster.

Shay Mooney and his wife Hannah are now parents to four children while Hillary Scott of Lady A and her husband Chris Tyrell welcomed their third child.

Keep scrolling to see which country singers are having babies in 2026!