This summer, Parker McCollum and his wife, Hallie Ray will welcome their second child and second boy to the family.

McCollum was a guest on SiriusXM’s The Highway where he was asked about potential baby names for their second child. That's when he revealed that he is not in charge.

"You know, if Hallie Ray would just, you know, let go and let me, his name would be baller. Not literally actually baller, but it would be a really cool name. Baller McCollum. It's not terrible."

Maybe this is why the country music WAGs don't let the men choose baby names.

But then the "Pretty Heart" singer says that he had a name in the can for their first son, Major Yancey, that got shot down by his wife. Now, he's holding out hope he'll finally get a chance to use it.

"The first, you know, Major, [I] originally wanted his name to be Keaton Cadillac McCollum and call him Cadillac Mack. And she just wouldn't go for it. But what a strong name that is. I'm still holding out hope," he says.

I have to agree with the country star in this instance that the name Cadillac Mack would indeed be the most baller name that one could have growing up. So Parker, I'm with you, buddy!

The young father is slated to kick off his 2026 touring schedule on Jan. 23 in El Paso, TX.

