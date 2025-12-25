A Christmas miracle!

Parker McCollum just dropped the best kind of Christmas news — and no, it’s not a surprise album or tour.

The McCollum family is officially growing.

Another McCollum

Parker and his wife, Hallie Ray Light McCollum, revealed on Christmas Day that they’re expecting their second child — another baby boy — due in the summer of 2026.

In true country fashion, the couple announced with a sweet-as-pecan-pie Instagram post, standing proudly in front of their Christmas tree with their one-year-old son, Major.

Hallie rested her hand on her baby bump as she shared the joyful news.

“McCollum party of 4 next Christmas!!!! another BOY joining us summer 2026!!! Merry Christmas, everyone! Thank you, Jesus! HBD!!”

If that doesn’t sound like a Southern mama counting her blessings, nothing does.

Their Story Reads Like a Country Song

The “Hell of a Year” singer and Hallie tied the knot on March 28, 2022, and welcomed their first child, Major Yancey Tyler McCollum, in August 2024.

Their love story could have been written straight out of a Nashville novel. Parker once admitted he started writing about Hallie before they even met.

“A buddy of mine had been telling me about her and I just really liked her name Hallie Ray Light,” he told Country Now in 2022. “I started trying to put that name in a song before I’d even met her.”

After one rocky first impression and nine months of persistence, she gave him another shot — and the rest, as they say, is a love song.

The Sweetest Gift

Now, a few Christmases and one baby boy later, the McCollums are preparing to welcome another little one next summer — a pretty perfect gift to end the year.