Who's mad at who and who made up? It's hard to keep track of country music's current feuds but we're up to the challenge.

This ongoing list of fights, beefs and tiffs features one or two that nearly got physical and several that got ugly on social media. In fact, most of the feuds of the last few years have existed only on the internet. Typically when two artists interact in person it's to squash it all, as Luke Bryan and Zac Brown did in 2013.

Right now (February 2026), we count seven feuds with one nearing an end. A famous country duo seems ready to reunite years after an icy breakup. When that happens we'll scratch them from this list because hey — we can let bygones be bygones, too!

As for the other six? Well, Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock don't seem inclined to make peace with the multiple country singers each has upset, including each other. As you might expect, both men appear often on this list — in fact, Bryan just started a brand new feud with Brantley Gilbert.

The obvious question is what makes a feud? An artist taking a swipe at another artist doesn't qualify, and rumors on Reddit won't do it either.

To be a feud, both artists have to have acknowledge the other and to some small degree clapped back. To be included on this list there must be no public knowledge of a peace deal.