Zach Bryan's mother Annette DeAnn died years before the singer met his now-wife Samantha Leonard.

But in an emotional new Instagram post, Bryan shared an intimate message to his mother describing the ceremony, his bride, and how much she would have loved all the joy in his life right now.

"I think of all the moments you've missed often but Sam reminds me that you're half of me anyways," he reflected. "She is something special and precious. A thing you gotta' [sic] keep once she touches your life."

What Did Zach Bryan Say in His Letter To His Late Mother?

Bryan rounded up a collection of snapshots from the ceremony in this post. Among those are photos from the ceremony, the reception and some "before" shots of the wedding party getting ready.

Speaking directly to his late mom, Bryan gushed about how much he wishes she could have been there to celebrate his wedding day.

"I reckon you'd of loved this and her," he wrote. "We all took an aeroplane to Spain last week and you'd of eaten it up. You'd of ordered everything twice and made sure we got your dress perfect."

Zach Bryan Wedding

Bryan also said that, though he's traveled far since his upbringing in Oklahoma, his relationship with his wife makes him feel close to home. He wondered if his mom was smiling down at the two of them the day they met.

"Wish you could have seen us smiling like kids when we met on that Spanish beach," he wrote at the end of the letter.

Zach Bryan, Instagram

"She loves a man only a mother could," the singer concluded. "Maybe you're in that Spanish moon. I'll see you soon enough, til' then I'll tell her you love her."

What Happened to Zach Bryan's Mom?

Bryan's parents divorced when he was around 12 years old, according to People, and his father Dewayne had full custody of him thereafter. But he remained so close to his mother, Annette DeAnn, who he considered her his "best friend."

Annette struggled with alcohol use, according to an interview Bryan gave the New York Times. She died on Aug. 3, 2016.

The tragedy was a formative moment in Bryan's life and musical path, and his first studio album, DeAnn, was named after his mom.

How Did Zach Bryan's Wife Pay Tribute to His Late Mother at Their Wedding?

Samantha incorporated a portion of the lace from Annette's wedding dress into her own gown, a gesture that Bryan said touched him deeply.

"Samantha went out of her way to put my mom's wedding dress lace on her dress, and I cried for a good bit," Bryan explained as he shared the photo.

Zach Bryan, Instagram

"Meant so much sweetheart, thank you," the singer added.

When Did Zach Bryan Get Married + Who is His Wife, Samantha Leonard?

Bryan and Leonard got married on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31), just two months after they took their relationship public on social media.

Though the wedding was a surprise to fans, it's clear that it was carefully planned by the couple. They tied the knot in a jaw-dropping church ceremony in Spain, with friends and family in attendance and a gorgeous spread of flowers lining the aisles and surrounding the couple at the altar.

Leonard subsequently shared some photos of the ceremony, including one of Bryan wiping away tears as they stood together in the church.