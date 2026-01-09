To boil Zach Bryan's new Heaven On Top album down to the songs about his relationships is to simplify a rich, complex 78 minutes of country/rock emotion.

Sure, Bryan's ex-girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia catches a stray or two (or three), and there are definitely love songs inspired by his new wife, Samantha Leonard. Those themes don't dominate.

Just as interesting are the creative country arrangements that feature horns, harmonica, steel guitar and angelic backing vocals. If one were to approach the project without a predisposed opinion of Bryan (tough to do) he or she would find themselves in the chord changes that separate verse from chorus.

Below are eight songs fans are talking about most. In some cases, the conversation is gossip but in others it's a quiet appreciation of his poetry.

"With Heaven On Top"

The title-track closes Bryan's new album with a note of optimism. Strings and steel guitar connect the first chorus and second verse in a way that's rare in country music but that's not why fans are talking about it.

"Spend a night in jail after pissin' off a cop / Go through hell with Heaven on top," Bryan sings. He's seemingly referencing his 2023 arrest in Oklahoma.

"Skin"

If there is a "Brianna Chickenfry" song on With Heaven On Top, it's "Skin." "I'm taking a blade to my old tatoos / I'm draining the blood between me and you," Bryan sings.

That's seemingly a reference to the ex-lovers' matching "How Lucky Are We" tattoos. LaPaglia says she's keeping hers. Bryan appears to be going in a different direction.

"Slicked Back"

Bryan's new album has drawn Bruce Springsteen comparisons and "Slicked Back" is one of the reasons why. It's a quiet rocker that rolls along with relatable precision.

"Used to know some folks who put it all online / But you paint landscapes in the evening time," he sings, seemingly making the pivot between his old lover and new. "When I get to Hell or Hеaven, can I bring my girl / 'Cause she likes romance, good sex, music, and ruling the world."

"Bad News"

A thousand different people may have one thousand different opinions of "Bad News." Bryan mentions ICE during the first verse and offers a sort of political commentary afterward that's hard to pin to a party.

There's a certain shaking of the fist that the older generation may recognize, even through Bryan's rapscallion voice. It's not the best song on this album but it's hardly an anti-ICE anthem.

"Plastic Cigarette"

Most people believe Bryan refers to his relationship with LaPaglia again during the third verse of "Plastic Cigarettes." It's obscure and to focus on it is to miss some pretty poetry during the first verse and chorus.

"Cannonball"

The best Zach Bryan songs find him singing to someone just out reach. It could be an old friend, an ex-lover or his late mother. When a verse starts with "you," you know you're in a good spot on the album.

Strings add a swell to this ballad, creating a seemingly tangible landscape as vivid as any he's drawn for us before. "Cannonball" may be the best song on the album, or it could be ...

"Anyways"

"Anyways" could be No. 1. It's the song from With Heaven On Top you clamor to hear live. "And she said, 'If you quit now / You'll let those greedy bastards win somehow,'" he sings to start the chorus.

Bryan isn't known for motivational moments but this comes with the kind of grit and snarl you'll run through a wall for.

"Aeroplane"

"Aeroplane" is the last song on our list of songs fans won't stop talking about. It's a love song aimed at his new wife Samantha, and it's pretty touching.

