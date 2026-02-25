It has been widely reported that Brianna LaPaglia, aka Brianna Chickenfry, and Zach Bryan had quite the falling out after dating from 2023-2024.

Now, that falling-out has spawned a new feud between LaPaglia and Logan Paul.

Why is Brianna Chickenfry Beefing With Logan Paul?

LaPaglia was a guest on Paul's podcast, Impaulsive. She says she asked Paul before the interview to kindly not mention Bryan — or their breakup and his alleged emotional abuse against her — during the interview.

Despite the request, Paul did bring up Bryan very early in the interview, and he also included the topic in the video's title.

When Paul asked about Bryan and if the two might ever get along, LaPaglia said "He’s always the ops. Oh my gosh, he would hate you. Yes. He hated anything to do with podcasting, he thinks it’s so embarrassing, like, the worst thing ever. He would always make fun of my career."

Get our free mobile app

LaPaglia says her publicist was "seething" after the interview was wrapped.

LaPaglia then got on her own podcast, Plan Bri Uncut, went after Paul for ignoring her requests during their interview.

Get our free mobile app

She said "I was like, 'Alright, let’s get it all out of the way,' which is fine. I know that people are going to ask about it, but at this point, I’ve said everything that I’m going to say. I’m not going to say anything new, and it’s not that interesting."

"I don’t care to talk about it on other people’s podcasts," LaPaglia continued. "if I want to talk about it on here with you guys, if I wanna talk about the relationship aspect of it, I will. But then, I go on there. I was like, 'Alright, we talked about it for two minutes, get all your f--king questions about him out of the way.'"

But then afterwards, when the episode got released, LaPaglia saw that they titled the whole episode around her and Zach Bryan.

"But then they titled the f--king podcast that," she goes on to say. "So that looks like I went on that podcast to talk about that when that was the one thing I was like 'Hey, let's not f--king talk about this."

Do Interviewees Always Ask For Things to be Left Out of Conversation?

As someone who interviews artists and celebrities for living, I can tell you that some of them indeed do ask for things to not be brought up in conversation.

As a courtesy for the person lending you some of their time, you are supposed go along with their requests in good faith.

Read More: A Timeline of Zach Bryan + Brianna Chickenfry’s Breakup (And Messy Aftermath)

If you, as the interviewer, start ignoring everyone's requests for things like that, word will get around and you will stop getting the interviews you once had.

LaPaglia admitted she still feels frustrated her request was ignored, and said her breaking with Bryan was "old news."

Why Did Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry Break Up?

When he announced their split, Bryan said he had an "incredibly hard year" and "thought it would be beneficial to both of us to go our different ways," adding that he "failed people" who love him as well as himself.

If you ask LaPaglia, she says she was under intense emotional abuse during their time together.

She also said he was blindsided by him announcing their breakup so quickly, and that she "wanted to heal privately, and I didn't even know that he was going to post that."

The country singer confirmed their split in a post in Oct. 2024 — only one day after they broke up, per Chickenfry.

She's since gone on to share many details about the behind-the-scenes of the split, and alleges that he offered her $12 million to sign an NDA promising not to talk about their relationship.

A Timeline of Zach Bryan + Brianna Chickenfry's Breakup (+ Messy Aftermath) From July 2023 to October 2024, Zach Bryan was dating Barstool Sports personality and podcaster Brianna Chickenfry.

For over a year, they seemed inseparable — until Bryan shocked fans by announcing that he and Chickenfry had split.

What followed was an onslaught of social media back-and-forth, allegations and text message screenshots in a feud that has lasted — as of summer 2025 — almost as long as their relationship.

Keep reading for a breakdown of everything that's happened since the couple called it quits. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak