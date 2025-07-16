Diss tracks! Screenshots! A $12 million NDA! This is one of those feuds that just has everything.

In the months since Zach Bryan split from his girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry, this former superstar couple has been in the spotlight almost as often as they were when they were an item in the first place.

What began as a breakup that seemed painful, but perhaps somewhat amicable, turned into an all-out social media war.

Both parties have taken public jabs at the other, and shared screenshots of texts that date from the time around their split.

Why Did Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry Break Up?

Chickenfry has been the most vocal of the two, delivering a bombshell podcast episode a month after the breakup. In it, she accused Bryan of emotional abuse and claimed that he offered her $12 million to sign a non disclosure agreement promising not to talk about the details of their split.

But Bryan has shared his thoughts, too, albeit a little more vaguely.

He's put out quite a bit of new music since their split, and fans have pointed out lyrics that suggest he might have been inspired by his breakup. He also spoke directly towards Chickenfry on at least one occasion, and posted some screenshots of text exchanges he had with her directly after they called it quits.

This feud is particularly complicated, and if you're feeling a little lost, you're not alone: This post-breakup saga is full of twists, turns, deleted posts and curveballs.

Keep reading for a full recap of everything that went down between Chickenfry and Bryan after they decided to go their separate ways.