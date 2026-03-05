Brantley Gilbert just fired the next shot — or should we say, hot dog — in his bizarre ongoing feud with Zach Bryan.

Things have been contentious between them ever since Bryan made fun of "Dirt Road Anthem," a Jason Aldean hit that Gilbert sang on and co-wrote, by switching the chorus lyrics to "Chili on a hot dog."

But all parties have had some laughs as they traded social media blows, and Gilbert's new addition to the feud might just be the silliest yet.

In fact, when he sang the "Chili on a Hot Dog" version at a recent show, Gilbert could barely keep it together after seeing the outfit that Travis Denning picked to make a surprise appearance onstage.

Watch Brantley Gilbert's Latest Response to Zach Bryan During a Recent Show

Gilbert told the crowd that he was going to sing Bryan's parody of "Dirt Road Anthem," jokingly calling it "a pretty decent remix."

The fans were in on the joke. Gilbert held up a shirt that one concertgoer brought, which read, "It's Not a Party Until the Wiener Comes Out."

And Gilbert had a wiener of his own to show his fans that night. Out came Denning in a full glizzy costume, ready to sing and dance around while Gilbert sang the parody version.

The sight was almost too much for Gilbert, who had to shield his eyes from Denning and his hot dog outfit in order to get through the performance without cracking up.

Why Did Zach Bryan Make Fun of "Dirt Road Anthem" in the First Place?

This ultra-silly artist feud actually has roots in a deep, nationwide political divide.

Read More: A List of Current Country Music Feuds + Beefs

Bryan was critical of the Turning Point USA Halftime Show in early February, which featured Gilbert as one of its performers. The show, which Kid Rock headlined, was billed as an alternative to the Super Bowl's Bad Bunny-led halftime show.

Read More: The Turning Point USA Halftime Show: Why the NFL Should Be Worried

That's probably what spurred Bryan to come up with the goofy take on "Dirt Road Anthem." Calling it a diss track would be too strong, but Bryan's version definitely made it clear what he thinks of the original.

Bryan came up with more than just the line "Chili on a hot dog": The parody actually includes quite a bit of song, including multiple chili-centric rap verses. The commitment to the bit is really quite impressive.

How Did Brantley Gilbert Respond to Zach Bryan?

Speaking of commitment to the bit, Gilbert answered Bryan's trolling by sharing a video of himself preparing, and then double-fisting, two foot-long dogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert)

You could almost be fooled into thinking the whole back-and-forth is lighthearted.

But the giveaway is the caption, where Gilbert says, "You can climb all the fences you want, you're not getting my chili dog," a reference to the time Bryan scaled a fence to try to fight Gavin Adcock.

Read More: Zach Bryan Hops a Fence to Confront Gavin Adcock

As far as we can tell, Gilbert's latest missive in the chili dog beef was unprovoked.

Bryan is known for feuding with other artists, but he's largely been keeping off the fightin' side of most people in recent weeks. His most recent social media posts consist of song teases and photos of his new wife, Samantha.