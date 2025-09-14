Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock nearly came to blows behind the scenes at Born & Raised Festival in Pryor, Okla. over the weekend.

Tensions came to a head after a feud between Adcock and Bryan that's lasted for the better part of this summer.

What Happened Between Zach Bryan + Gavin Adcock?

Video filmed by onlookers and posted to social media shows the two singers getting into a heated argument from separate sides of a tall chain fence.

"You wanna fight like a man? Open the gate," Bryan appears to tell Adcock in one clip.

Adcock said something back to him, though from the angle of this video, his response wasn't intelligible.

"If they open this f--king gate I'll f--king kill you," the singer seems to say in another video, as security members begin to gather around the area.

Nobody opened the gate, but that didn't stop Bryan. Another video posted to TikTok shows the "Pink Skies" singer scaling the fence and hopping over onto Adcock's side.

Multiple security guards jumped in to physically restrain Bryan as he attempted to barrel his way over to Adcock.

Adcock, while visibly upset by the encounter, didn't attack Bryan back -- at least, not physically. He did some pointing, gesticulating and unintelligible yelling during the exchange.

After the fact, Adcock also posted video of the moment to his social media, writing, "When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown."

"Eat a Snickers bro," Adcock added in the caption.

Why Are Zach Bryan + Gavin Adcock Feuding?

Bryan and Adcock's feud started -- at least, publicly -- after Bryan lashed out at a fan on social media who was disappointed not to get a picture or a hug after waiting near the stage after his show.

Adcock said that Bryan was ungrateful for his fans, and pointed out that this particular person was only 14 years old.

He also objected to Bryan using the acronym "GOMD," which stands for "get off my d--k," in his response to the fan.

Adcock fired off some more shots at Bryan during a late-August appearance on Rolling Stone's Nashville Now podcast.

He clarified that his issue with Bryan wasn't so much that he didn't give the fan their picture. Rather, he said that his response was about Bryan's decision to call the fan out on social media after the fact.

"And I think that Zach Bryan puts on a big mask in his day-to-day life and sometimes he can't help but rip it off and show his true colors," he said.

"I don't know if Zach Bryan's really that great of a person."

Bryan + Adcock Both Have Multiple Feuds Going On

Bryan and Adcock are both noted country music hotheads.

In his relatively short time in country music's mainstream, Adcock has racked up beef with Beyoncé and Charley Crockett as well as with Bryan.

Bryan's best-known feud is with his ex-girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry, whom he dated from about July 2023 until October 2024.

Since they split, Chickenfry has accused Bryan of emotional abuse, and said that he offered her $12 million to sign a non disclosure agreement (NDA) promising not to talk about their relationship or breakup.