Zach Bryan put a young fan on blast in the comments section of a since-deleted TikTok post, and his fans — and fellow artists — are weighing in on who was in the right.

It all went down after the second night of Bryan's three-night string of performances at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, a show that happened on Saturday (July 19).

After the show, the fan says they were one of a crowd that stuck around for several hours, hoping to see Bryan or get a picture.

But, they added, the singer drove off without saying hi to anyone.

"We waited until 4:00 AM," they wrote in the since-deleted video, per American Songwriter, adding that the video shows Bryan "driving away from his fans that waited 4 hours to meet him; he didn't even roll down his window to say hi."

In the comments section, Bryan weighed in — and he wasn't thrilled by the fan's response.

"You're not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello," the singer replied, according to a screenshot posted to Instagram by @up2datecountry.

He added, "GOMD," an acronym for "Get Off My D--k."

"I'm literally a 14-year-old fan and this video was literally a joke," the user replied. "What a [d--k.]"

What Did Fans + Artists Think of Zach Bryan's Response?

In a post about the incident on Country Central's Instagram account, fans weighed in in the comments section — and the bulk of them seemed to agree with the sentiment behind Bryan's comments, if not the execution.

"He's right in this case but ZB is a certified DBag for anyone still wondering," one fan writes.

"Rare time Zach Bryan is in the right," another says.

"He's 100 percent right but 'gomd' on a fan's TikTok is crazy work," says singer and former The Voice contestant Greylan James.

Gavin Adcock Jumped Into the Debate

Gavin Adcock, who recently made headlines for railing against Beyoncé's country album at a show, also weighed in. He's firmly in the "Zach Bryan was wrong" camp.

"If you can't handle the criticism of a 14 year old why do people idolize you?" Adcock writes on social media.

"That kid was head over heels to meet you and spent/parents spent a ton of money to see you," he continues. "He's got feelings too and you're a 'grown man' nearly 30."

"They're the only reason you are around," Adcock points out.

Another fan on social media agreed with Adcock that Bryan should have been kinder to his young fan.

"She's a CHILD. Who went to go see her favorite artist. He could've handled that way better," that user points out on Instagram.

Bruce Springsteen Makes an Appearance During Night Three in New Jersey

Bryan's run of shows at MetLife Stadium ended on a highlight, when Bruce Springsteen was a surprise guest at the singer's third and final show on Sunday night (July 20).

Accompanied by Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill, Springsteen and Bryan sang Springsteen's song "Atlantic City" as well as Bryan's hit "Revival."