Zach Bryan released a parody of Jason Aldean's "Dirt Road Anthem" to social media, and the song's co-writer, Brantley Gilbert, served up a brilliant response.

And then he ate it.

Gilbert and Colt Ford wrote "Dirt Road Anthem," and it became a hit for Aldean in 2011.

Bryan had previously been critical of last Sunday's (Feb. 8) All-American Halftime Show, which featured Gilbert.

On Instagram, Bryan writes, "Concept album in the works."

What Did Zach Bryan Say About Jason Aldean?

We'll share Bryan's parody first.

Perhaps it's a leap to suggest he released the song (let's call it "Chili Dog Anthem") with malice. Had Cledus T. Judd dropped the song, all parties would have enjoyed the moment.

Instead of "Chillin' on a dirt road," Bryan and company sing "Chili on a hot dog" and they describe one way to prepare a chili dog, and how much they’re craving it.

“I need a dog I got a bad itch / Throw in some mustard and some relish / Everyday is like a ballgame / Got myself a white shirt with a chili stain."

"Chill's my passion / Chili's my life / If chili were a woman she would be my chili wife," is a standout line.

It's a pretty good parody, and Bryan sells the performance. The two men never crack a knowing grin, and they take it through two verses and choruses.

Again, if it wasn't from a man known for throwing his elbows around in country music spaces, we'd think it was all in good fun.

Brantley Gilbert Claps Back at Zach Bryan

Gilbert let the slight roll off like water from a duck. After a quick trip to Sonic to procure ingredients, he prepared two foot-long chili dogs (because Bryan suggested double fisting) as the song suggests and gobbled them up.

"@zachlanebryan, you can climb all the fences you want, you’re not getting my chili dog," he writes, referring to Bryan's attempt to fight Gavin Adcock by climbing a fence.

He sells his performance as effectively as Bryan, and his fans loved it like the Oklahoma singer's loved the original. In addition to several hundred fans, friends like Chase Rice, Tyler Farr and Brett Young reacted.

Aldean also got a dig in. "Best song I've heard from that guy," he writes.

Is it too soon to add these men to our running list of country music's best feuds?