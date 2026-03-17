Brantley Gilbert isn’t backing down from his decision to perform during Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show.

More than a month after the politically charged event sparked debate online, the country singer is opening up about why he agreed to do it — and making it clear he has no regrets.

Gilbert told Us Weekly the opportunity was never about politics or stirring division.

Brantley Gilbert’s Halftime Show Decision

“It was a weird place for me. Hate is not my thing,” Gilbert said, addressing the backlash, while promoting his role as an investor and equity partner in Real American Beer.

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“I’m a husband and a dad, and protecting my kids is something I’m concerned with always," he told the outlet. "But this wasn’t something I’ve felt like I need to protect anybody from.”

Gilbert said the event was pitched to him as a patriotic opportunity — something that immediately appealed to him.

“This was something that was pitched to us as a patriotic event,” he explained. “I didn’t know if the other show was going to give a shout-out to veterans or active duty guys and girls, but I know if we played this one, we’d have the opportunity to do that.”

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During the halftime show, Gilbert performed a patriotic song along with two of his own hits. He said one of the most meaningful parts of the experience was simply having his family there.

“As a dad, I thought it was cool that my kids got to watch a couple quarters of football and then watch their dad play some songs,” he said.

No Apology Coming

Gilbert joined Kid Rock, Gabby Barrett and Lee Brice for the Turning Point USA All-American Halftime Show, which streamed online during Super Bowl weekend.

The event drew attention both for its lineup and its political ties. But Gilbert says his focus was on using his platform to highlight members of the military.

“It gave me an opportunity to further share my spotlight and my platform with people that deserve it,” he said. “Those are the men and women that have selflessly served our country and endured sacrifices and losses that we’ll never understand.”

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And if critics are waiting for him to walk back the decision, he says they shouldn’t hold their breath.

“If somebody’s waiting on me to be apologetic for that,” Gilbert said, “they’re going to be waiting a while.”

The singer has long built his career around hard-edged country anthems like “Country Must Be Country Wide,” “Bottoms Up” and “One Hell of an Amen.”

In recent years, he’s also become increasingly open about the role his family plays in his decisions. Gilbert and his wife, Amber, married in 2015 and now share three children.