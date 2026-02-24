Country music had an unexpected presence during this year’s Super Bowl halftime — just not on the NFL stage.

As Bad Bunny headlined the league’s official halftime show, a separate “All-American Halftime Show” aired at the same time, featuring Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett, and more.

The event, organized by Turning Point USA, was billed as an alternative viewing option for families who were unhappy with the NFL’s choice of performer.

Organizers framed it as a patriotic alternative airing opposite the league’s main show. And based on what they’re now saying, it may not have been a one-year experiment.

A Counterprogramming Moment

The alternative broadcast leaned heavily into patriotic imagery and country-rock energy, drawing a sharp contrast to the NFL’s main show.

Turning Point spokesperson Andrew Kolvet told Fox News after the event aired that organizers were pleased with the response — and are already looking ahead.

“We are going to commit to doing this again, next year,” Kolvet said.

A Tribute at the Center

The show also included a tribute to Charlie Kirk, the organization’s founder, who was killed in September 2025 at age 31.

A slideshow featuring Charlie, his wife Erika Kirk, and their family played on screen, accompanied by a voiceover of Charlie speaking about faith, family, and service.

“I want to honor God in all that I do,” Charlie said. “I want to be a great husband, a great father. I want to serve this country.”

Erika later praised the event on X, writing that Charlie “would’ve absolutely loved it” and thanking those involved. She was not present at the concert.

With country artists front and center — and organizers already committing to another installment — the "All-American Halftime Show" appears set to return alongside next year’s Super Bowl.