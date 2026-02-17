Kid Rock is entering a space few would have predicted — and he’s doing it in a big way.

The country rocker’s rendition of Cody Johnson’s 2022 hit “‘Til You Can’t” is making waves across multiple Billboard charts, fueled in part by a high-profile performance that introduced fans to a very different side of Robert Ritchie.

According to Billboard, the new take racked up millions of streams during its first tracking week, even launching atop the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart.

But the biggest surprise? Its impact on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart — marking Kid Rock’s first appearance at No. 1 in the faith-based category.

A Different Kind of Debut

Originally written by Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis, “‘Til You Can’t” was already a country staple thanks to Johnson’s hit version.

Kid Rock’s take, however, adds an entirely new verse rooted explicitly in Christian faith.

There’s a book that’s sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off. There’s a man that died for all our sins hanging from the cross / You can give your life to Jesus and he’ll give you a second chance / Til’ you can’t, til’ you can’t.

The added lyrics earned him a writing credit — and opened the door to a new chart lane.

The song also crossed genres upon release, debuting inside the Top 10 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, landing on Hot Country Songs, and entering the Billboard Hot 100.

Why This Song?

Kid Rock first began performing his version last November, two months after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, a figure he publicly supported.

When he delivered the song during Turning Point USA’s alternative Super Bowl halftime concert on Feb. 8, the performance brought renewed attention to the track during its tracking week.

Johnson’s original version of “‘Til You Can’t” centers on living without regret — urging listeners not to wait to tell loved ones how they feel or to chase meaningful moments while they still can.

Kid Rock’s updated version leans more heavily into spiritual redemption, layering a faith-forward message onto the song’s core theme of urgency.

After opening his Feb. 8 performance with the high-energy “Bawitdaba,” the stage faded to black. A violin and cello intro followed before he reintroduced himself — this time under his real name — and delivered the reworked ballad.

For an artist long associated with rap-rock anthems and hard-partying hits, the crossover moment marks one of the most unexpected turns of his career — and one of his most surprising chart debuts to date.