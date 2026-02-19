Kid Rock has made strides to keep his tickets out of scalpers' hands, and more reasonably priced, in 2026. However, premium seats for his upcoming 2026 Freedom 250 Tour will still set you back a pretty hefty chunk of change.

Front row seats at the shows are selling for the "First Class Seats" price of $5,000, according to Ticketmaster.

How Much Do Tickets Cost to Kid Rock's Freedom 250 Tour?

The $5,000 "First Class Seats" are those closest to the stage. From there, the price goes down by $1,000 for each of the next four rows.

After the five front rows, the price drops significantly, down to about $510.

Tickets on the second level go for between $100 and $200, and a standard general admission ticket in the back costs around $60.

How Do Kid Rock's Front-Row Ticket Prices Compare to Other Country Concerts?

It's a little hard to draw a direct comparison since many country shows have a standing-room-only-pit as the closest spot to the show — as opposed to ticketed seats.

But the most expensive ticket option for Chris Stapleton's 2026 All-American Road Show dates runs around $790 before fees, per Ticketmaster. Luke Combs' upcoming tour features pit tickets for around $340, and the closest seats to the stage go for about $100 above that.

What Perks Do You Get For Purchasing $5000 First Class Seats?

Ticketmaster doesn't list any added incentive to the premium seats beyond top proximity to the stage.

Opening acts on Rock's tour include Jon Pardi, Brantley Gilbert, Parker McCollum and Big & Rich.

What Is Kid Rock Doing to Lower Ticket Prices at His Shows?

Last month, Kid Rock testified before lawmakers about unfair ticketing practices, and specifically targeted the ticketing retail giants Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Read More: Read Kid Rock's Testimony to Congress on Concert Tickets

He advocated to break up those two giants, mandate a 10 percent price cap on resale markets and use technology to eliminate bots.

Before tickets to his Freedom 250 Tour went on sale last Friday (Feb. 13), Rock stated on social media that he's using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange in order to tamp down on markups for resold tickets.

The Face Value Exchange program means that tickets can only be resold for the original price paid, including fees and taxes. If fans buy tickets and then decide not to attend the show, they can only resell their tickets via Ticketmaster. The initiative aims to stop scalpers and keep concert tickets affordable for fans.

Kid Rock's Freedom 250 Tour Dates:

May 1 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 8 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 9 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Tuliant Amphitheater

May 15 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 16 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

May 30 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 5 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 6 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 19 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 20 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ the Pavilion at Star Lake