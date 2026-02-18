Kid Rock is flying high right now with the news that his cover of Cody Johnson's "'Till You Can't" has gone all the way to No.1 on the Hot Christian 100 chart.

But did you know that Kid Rock used to be Tom Petty's weed dealer back in the day?

At least, that's what he claims. Rock made this revelation on the Joe Rogan Experience last year and it is now coming back to light.

Watch Kid Rock Claim He Was Once Tom Petty's Weed Dealer

"Dude, I used to be Tom Petty's weed dealer," he said during that podcast episode.

"He would come to town. He married a girl from Saginaw, Michigan. I forget her name, great, great girl," Kid recounted. "And they would come to, you know, outside Detroit where I lived and I'd get this call like, 'hey, can you get Tom some weed?'"

The "American Badass" singer says that when he would get that call, he would then call his brother and his brother's friends to score some weed. He hand-delivered it to the rock legend himself.

Kid Rock further explained what it meant to him to get to interact with Petty in this manor.

"I'd be like, 'This is f--king awesome,' because I love Tom Petty. I didn't really know him. So I'd go up there and drop the weed off. And I'd be in his dressing room and like, he'd be like, 'So what's up, man?' I'd be like, 'Nothing.'"

He noted that he and Petty had "nothing in common."

When Did Tom Petty Die?

Tom Petty died on Oct. 2, 2017. Reports from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was an accidental overdose of multiple medications.

Kid Rock and Joe Rogan both speculated in their 2025 interview that they believe it was fentanyl that killed Petty. Rock said "I don't remember what his injury was, but he was hurting, and a roadie got him some fentanyl."

Here are even more things you may not have known about Kid Rock.

