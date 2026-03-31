Everyone knows that Hank Williams Jr. is an icon — not just in country music, but in the mainstream as well.

When the legend himself stopped by the Taste of Country Nights studio to chat it up with me, he told me about an epic story that features him and Kid Rock, along with Brett Favre's mom and the Green Bay Packers.

Hank Williams Jr, Evan Paul Hank Williams Jr, Evan Paul loading...

Williams Jr. tells me, "Kid Rock wanted to go to a [football] game in Green Bay one time. I made one phone call."

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Williams Jr. didn't say who that phone call was to, but judging by Rock's reaction, it was to someone pretty darn high on the list of people who can make something happen within the Green Bay Packers organization.

Williams Jr. said that Rock called him, "and he said, 'Man, they picked me up and I'm sitting there with Brett Favre's mother, and they had me in the box and I cannot believe you put that together in five minutes.'"

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This story most certainly dates back to between 2000 and 2007. Those were Packers years for Favre that Kid Rock was famous during. Although it is possible that Rock and Williams Jr. were friends prior to Rock having success in music, it is unlikely.

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Williams Jr. replied to Rock on the other end of the phone that day and said, "Well, you know, I'm a rich, honky icon."

PICTURES: See Inside Hank Williams Jr.'s Spectacular Southern Plantation Home Hank Williams Jr. has listed his stunning Tennessee plantation home for sale, and pictures show a property fit for a Country Music Hall of Famer. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker