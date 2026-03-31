Kid Rock — like him or not — is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to his music library.

With multiple charting songs within multiple genres, his hits will forever live in people's playlists for years to come.

From traditional party anthems, to slow ballads with emotion, Rock's library of music can take you on an emotional roller coaster for sure.

Kid Rock's 10 Biggest Songs: Ranked

10. "First Kiss"

This was a hit for Rock later in his career.

Coming down the line in 2015, the song was about teenage love, small-town life and simpler times.

Rock grew up in Romeo, Mich., and truly lived the life that he sings about.

9. "You Never Met a Motherf--ker Quite Like Me"

This song was the third single off Rock's fifth studio album, Cocky.

The 2003 song is fitting for that album, as the title in itself lends itself to cockiness and confidence.

It peaked at No. 32 on the mainstream rock charts in 2002. The middle of the song pays homage to Lynyrd Skynyrd's classic, "Free Bird."

8. "Born Free"

This 2010 song is one of many in Rock's musical library that showcases his love for America. He has always stuck to his guns with his patriotism, and this song is a direct salute to that.

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7. "American Bad Ass"

This flaming track goes after the heartstrings of true patriots of America.

With some deep guitar riffs and strong lyrics, this 2000 track can make any cold-blooded American want to hop on a Harley and go for a ride.

6. "Only God Knows Why"

This track takes us into the world of autotune, before it was really a thing.

Rock's voice on this 1999 track is over-synthesized on purpose, and the laid-back guitar and slow drums can have you in your feels real fast.

This song also had massive chart success, peaking at No. 19 on the Hot 100, and No. 20 at Mainstream Rock.

5. "Cowboy"

Peaking at No. 82 on the Hot 100 and No. 5 on the Modern Rock charts, this 1999 song had mass appeal and staying power.

Even to this day, when the first "Cowboy" acapella hits in the beginning, the whole crowd erupts.

4. "Bawitdaba"

To this day, nobody really knows what the heck a bawitdaba is, but the 1999 song is beloved by Rock's fans.

Although the song was a Top 10 hit on the Modern Rock charts, it didn't crossover into any other genres because it is way too heavy.

But play it anywhere, anytime, and people will lose their minds.

3. "All Summer Long"

Now we are getting into some certified mass-appeal hits from Rock.

"All Summer Long" landed at No. 23 on the Hot 100, No. 4 on the country charts, Top 20 on the rock charts, as well as becoming a pop crossover smash.

This 2008 song has such a familiar sound due to the sampling of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" and Warren Zevon's "Werewolves of London."

It went on to become an international hit, topping charts in eight countries.

2. "'Till You Can't"

Rock covered Cody Johnson's "'Till You Can't" in 2026 at Turning Point USA's All-American halftime show and added a new verse, and the song shot up every single chart imaginable and instantly became Rock's first-ever No. 1 song on any chart.

I didn't make this one No. 1 simply because it is not his original work and its staying power is still unknown, due to its newness.

1. Kid Rock and Sheryl Crow, "Picture"

Widely known as Rock's most powerful and popular song with Sheryl Crow, this 2002 song is his biggest crossover song with mass appeal.

Simply put, everyone and their mama knows this song as soon as the first few guitar licks happen.

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This song landed at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 4 on the country charts.

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