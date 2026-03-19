The 2026 ACM Awards are starting to take form!

On Thursday (March 19), the show announced the first batch of artists who will be performing on the Academy of Country Music stage. The night's entertainment will be spearheaded by performances from Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson and Riley Green.

Traditionally the ACMs will reveal the list of nominees before unveiling the performance lineup.

When Are the 2026 ACM Awards?

The 2026 ACM Awards are scheduled for Sunday, May 17.

Where are the 2026 ACM Awards?

This year's awards show will head back to it's longtime home of Las Vegas, Nevada. The ACM's temporarily moved to The Star in Frisco, Texas for three years. The Academy announced the production to return to Sin City after their contract expired in 2025.

The show will stream live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

How Can I Watch the 2026 ACM Awards?

Like the last few years, the 2026 ACM Awards will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The Academy and the streaming giant signed a multi-year deal in 2023. The event will also stream on Twitch and Amazon Music.

Fans can tune in beginning at 8PM ET on Sunday, May 17.

Who Are the Nominees for the 2026 ACM Awards?

The nominees for this year's even have yet to be announced. A statement form the Academy of Country Music says the nominees will be revealed in the coming weeks.

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Who Is Hosting the 2026 ACM Awards?

A host for the 2026 ACM Awards has not been revealed. Reba McEntire hosted the event the last two years.

The Academy will announce this year's host in the coming weeks.

Who Is Performing at the 2026 ACM Awards?

A full list of performers has not been unveiled for this years Academy of Country Music Awards however, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson and Riley Green have been confirmed for the star-studded night.

More performers will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Can I Buy Tickets for the 2026 ACM Awards?

Yes! The Academy of Country Music does offer general admission tickets for the awards show. Fans can purchase tickets through AXS.com. The cheapest tickets we see listed are around $430.