Kid Rock doesn't see what all the fuss is about after the U.S. Army opened an investigation into the military helicopter that hovered over his house.

Read More: Kid Rock Salutes Military Helicopter Outside His Home

The singer says the aircraft's flyover was a spur-of-the-moment visit, not a planned stunt, and the whole thing lasted seconds. This comes after critics have suggested that the helicopter's visit to Rock's White House replica home was a waste of military resources and taxpayer money.

What Did Kid Rock Say About The Military Helicopter That Flew Over His House?

In an interview with WKRN News 2 that took place on the roof of his home — the same place Rock was when the helicopter flew by — Rock says that it's a pretty common occurrence for him to see the helicopters from his balcony.

He also said that he'd previously invited the pilots to drop by. This was during a Thanksgiving visit with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

"I've told them, I'm like, 'You guys see me waving when I come out of the house, you guys are welcome to cruise by my house anytime,'" Rock recounts.

He also said it was a surprise to him when the helicopter took him up on that offer.

"It was a level of respect that I got that no award or record sales could ever do," the singer continued. "It was pretty cool. They stopped right there. I wasn't expecting any of that but I thought it was pretty neat."

The helicopter was reportedly conducting training exercises the day of the flyover, according to WKRN.

What Happened After the Military Helicopter Flew Over Kid Rock's Home?

Rock shared the moment on social media, and lots of fans thought the moment was simply a fun, patriotic interaction.

But others criticized it as a social media stunt. Some wondered whose idea it was for Rock to get a personal flyover, and questioned how much taxpayer money was spent in the process.

Read More: U.S. Army Investigating Helicopter Incident Outside Kid Rock's Home

The U.S. Army opened an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding the incident. They also suspended the aircrews responsible for the flight, though that suspension lasted just hours before it was lifted.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed on social media that the investigation and suspension were no more, writing, "No punishment. No investigation," and adding, "Carry on, patriots."

Rock also commented during his WKRN interview that he wasn't too worried about the flight crew facing any serious repercussions, due to his friendship with U.S. president Donald Trump.

"I think they're gonna be alright," he said. "My buddy's the Commander-in-Chief."