Kid Rock was uncharacteristically level-headed as he responded to Conan O'Brien mocking the Turning Point USA Halftime show while hosting the Academy Awards on Sunday night (March 15.)

But he still couldn't resist making one or two little back-handed zingers.

Read More: Turning Point's Halftime Show Returning in 2027

"I love a good joke, even when I am the butt of it, unfortunately this was not a very good one," Rock said on the social media platform X.

What Did Conan O'Brien Say About Kid Rock + Turning Point USA at the Oscars?

The Turning Point USA Halftime Show came up during O'Brien's opening monologue at the awards show.

"I should warn you, tonight could get political. And if that makes you uncomfortable, there's an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock," he said. "It's at the Dave & Buster's down the street. Lotta tickets for that."

Why Was There A Joke About the Turning Point USA Halftime Show at the Oscars?

The joke, of course, is that the Turning Point USA Halftime Show was announced as a direct response to the Super Bowl booking Bad Bunny as their Halftime Show headliner earlier this year.

Billed as a "family-friendly" alternative to the NFL's show, the Turning Point production streamed at the same time on various platforms.

Read More: Why the NFL Should Be Worried About Kid Rock, Turning Point USA's Halftime Show

Kid Rock was the headliner, and the show also featured performances from Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert and Gabby Barrett.

What Did Kid Rock Say About Conan O'Brien's Joke About The Turning Point USA Halftime Show?

Kid wasn't a fan. He said as much, and then quickly pivoted to promoting his upcoming tour.

Pretty mild-mannered stuff from a singer who's known for letting some expletives fly, and even firing off a weapon at a beer can or two, when he's got beef with someone or something.

"Either way, if you want to see a REAL good show this spring/summer that celebrates America and 250 years of freedom — make sure you buy your tickets from (ugh) Ticketmaster for my Freedom 250 Tour," Rock continued.

Read More: Kid Rock's Testimony About Ticket Prices: Full Transcript

Included there is a bonus sideswipe at Ticketmaster, the ticketing giant that Rock took on during his recent Congressional testimony about unfair event ticketing practices.

He subsequently partnered with Live Nation — another massive ticket company whose merger with Ticketmaster was a major point of Rock's speech — to sell tickets for his 2026 tour, explaining that he was taking small, realistic steps toward fair ticket prices for fans.

Read More: Kid Rock Explains Why He's Partnering With Live Nation: 'This Isn't Perfect'

Rock is opting into Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange policy in an attempt to thwart scalpers and inflated resale prices.

What Is Kid Rock's Next Tour?

Kid Rock has announced a run of spring and summer headlining amphitheater dates called the Freedom 250 Tour.

He and his fans are especially price-conscious due to Rock's desire to fight unfair ticketing prices and keep tickets out of scalper's hands.

Read More: Kid Rock Selling Front-Row Tickets For $5K Apiece

But front-row "First Class" seats to Rock's tour will set super-fans back a hefty chunk of change. Those tickets cost an eye-popping $5,000 per seat.