John Rich has become the latest right-leaning celebrity to speak out against Bud Light in the wake of a manufactured controversy over transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, whose partnership with the beer company has caused a firestorm of debate online in recent days.

The Big & Rich singer and frequent right-wing media guest turned to social media on Wednesday (April 6) to ask his followers what beer he should replace Bud Light with at his Nashville bar, Redneck Riviera, indicating he intends to stop selling it after conservative media outlets and social influencers have called for a Bud Light boycott.

Mulvaney, 26, rose to viral fame for her humorous sketches and bubbly personality on TikTok before coming out as transgender a year ago. She's been documenting the first 365 days of her transitioning in a viral video series titled 365 Days of Girlhood, and on Sunday (April 2), she turned to Instagram to share a video of a can of Bud Light that bears her face, sharing that the company sent it to her to mark 365 days of her living as a woman.

That video was part of a March Madness promotion, and it touched off a firestorm across social media and right-wing media and an outpouring of openly transphobic posts and commentary.

A spokesperson for Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, tells Newsweek that the company "works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics. From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney."

The special can "was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public," that spokesperson adds.

Kid Rock also reacted to the news by sharing a video of himself opening fire on several cases of Bud Light — presumably after buying them.

Travis Tritt weighed in, too, writing that he would drop any and all Anheuser-Busch products from what he will serve backstage on tour, representing the decision as a bold stand: