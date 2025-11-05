According to Gretchen Wilson, Guy Fieri once tried to have her booted from John Rich's Redneck Riviera restaurant — and the story is somewhat comical.

Wilson was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where I asked what the craziest phone number in her phone contacts is. The rest just flowed out.

The "Redneck Woman" singer said, "How do you say his name? The cooking guy."

Shocked, I asked, "You can get in touch with Guy Fieri?"

Wilson replied, "I can, but I don't."

Wilson continued, "When John [Rich] opened up his restaurant, Redneck Riviera, in Las Vegas, he [Guy] and I were seated at a table across from each other. Hilarious, because when I first sat down he didn't know who I was, and he tried to have me removed."

Wilson, being the fierce woman that she is was not having that at all. She said,

It was one of those drinkin' nights, we're gonna see who's who here in a minute, spiky hair. I was like, 'Because he's my brother and I'm sitting right here.'

After that encounter, Wilson said that Fieri backed down. They both got a chuckle over the brief dispute and actually ended up exchanging phone numbers.

A brief internet search shows that John Rich's Redneck Riviera Las Vegas location opened in 2017. There was a VIP grand opening celebration on Feb. 16, 2017, and that is the exact date that I suspect this brush-up took place.

The Vegas location has since closed.

In the eight years since, Fieri and Wilson may have both gotten new phone numbers, but we will never know because Wilson will likely never hit up the "spiky hair" chef and entrepreneur anytime soon.

How Many Redneck Riviera Locations Are There?

After John Rich's Redneck Riviera Las Vegas location closed, there remains only one location, in Nashville on Lower Broadway.

What Did Gretchen Wilson Do Pre-Fame?

She worked as a cook and a bartender. She moved to Nashville to pursue her musical career.

