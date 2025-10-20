Who’s Left On ‘The Road’? See Who Was Eliminated After Ep. 2

The 10 remaining singers on The Road have a powerful backstory that will unfold during their time on the new CBS reality show. One singer's time ended on Sunday night (Oct. 26) however.

Keith Urban, Blake Shelton and Gretchen Wilson are the stars of the show, but they're all there to choose one grand prize winner — and it's quite the grand prize.

Here's everything you need to know about the singers on The Road, including who went home after the series premiere.

This list will be updated weekly to reflect who was eliminated.

The next episode of The Road airs on CBS Oct. 19 at 9PM CT.

Urban and Shelton are judges while Wilson is the tour manager.

Taylor Sheridan and Shelton are executive producers of the show. The Yellowstone creator made a guest appearance during Ep. 2.

Who Was Eliminated From The Road?

Ep. 2 of The Road worked a little differently with only six of the 11 singers performing in Dallas. The other five will perform next week and, from each group, one person is going to be sent home.

Adam Sanders is looking to be a favorite to win The Road. For a second straight week Urban/Shelton praised his energy and performance and he easily won over fans. Channing Wilson did too, earning the night's safe spot by getting the best fan response.

Jenny Tolman — the nursing mom who powered through an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction when her bra slipped mid-song — and Olivia Harms found themselves in the Bottom 2, which was extra sad as they were fast friends on the show.

In the end, Urban felt Tolman had a better connection with the audience so Olivia Harms was sent home at the end of Ep. 2 of The Road.

Evan Mulling, CBS Evan Mulling, CBS loading...

What Does the Winner of The Road Get?

The Road will air weekly with at least one singer expected to be sent home each episode. Taping took place earlier this year across seven dates in Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

On April 2, the final three competed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville but the results were kept private. Whoever came out of that night victorious will get quite a prize.

The winner of The Road is going to get a $250,000 cash prize, a recording contract, a Red Bull prize package and a performance slot at Stagecoach Country Music Festival next April in California.

He or she will also get a huge boost in popularity. We're going to track Spotify monthly listeners for each of the 12 singers from the start of the show to the end. Currently, Adam Sanders has the most with 121,000 and Briana Adams has the least, with 173.

Who Is On The Road?

No spoilers here. Below you'll only find biographical information about each of the 12 singers on The Road, plus a few popular recordings.

Several have penned hits for other artists. At least one has made a Grand Ole Opry debut and signed a publishing deal.

The 12 singers range in age from 23 years old to 49 and come from Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina (two singers apiece) as well as small towns in Georgia, Florida, Oregon and Arizona.