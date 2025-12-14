Sunday night's episode of The Road allowed the four remaining singers to bare their souls at one of Nashville's most famous venues. Then, each contestant had to fight to stay alive at a rock hall.

Cassidy Daniels, Adam Sanders, Britnee Kellogg and Channing Wilson are all that was left of the 12 singers who started this reality show. It's been compelling television, but surprises have been hard to find.

Did that change on Sunday (Dec. 14)?

Episode 9 of The Road found the remaining four singers performing at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe and Marathon Music Hall.

Brothers Osborne filled in for a touring Blake Shelton on this night.

Each contestant sang a duet, followed by an individual cover and original.

Keith Urban worked with each singer at sound check once again, and Gretchen Wilson continued to show concern from backstage.

Her role has diminished these last few weeks, but her presence would be felt big at the end of Episode 9.

The Road, Episode 9 Performances

Duets:

Britnee Kellogg and Adam Sanders, “Keep Your Hands to Yourself” (by the Georgia Satellites)

Channing Wilson and Cassidy Daniels, “Jackson” (by Johnny and June Carter Cash)

Cassidy Daniels

Cassidy Daniels' mom and dad were there to see her get a standing ovation in Nashville.

Brothers Osborne flipped out after her performance. "Who is this human?" John Osborne asked.

At this point, the 25-year-old from North Carolina is the favorite to win next week. Sadly, a video version of her song "What Have I Got to Lose?" is not available.

Cover: The Black Crowes, “Hard to Handle”

Original: “What Have I Got to Lose?”

Adam Sanders

While once the betting favorite to win, Adam Sanders' performances have plateaued. Urban felt the acoustic version was better than the full-band version he was judged on because the bar audience couldn't hear his vocals as well.

Sanders is a talented songwriter with great energy, but after nine weeks, he comes across as a bit more one-dimensional than Daniels.

Cover: David Lee Murphy, “Dust on the Bottle”

Original: “Bible in a House Fire”

Britnee Kellogg

Britnee Kellogg seemingly approached the week as if her elimination was an inevitability, but she was set to go down fighting.

The judges loved how she grabbed the audience's attention with the Little Big Town cover. It was her best performance to date.

Cover: Little Big Town, “Girl Crush”

Original: “If I Said That”

Channing Wilson

Brothers Osborne loved Channing Wilson's original, and Urban continues to praise his showmanship. He seems to be running out of good things to say about him, however.

Cover: Allman Brothers Band, “Midnight Rider”

Original: “Dead Man Walking”

Who Was Eliminated From The Road?

The Road has gone exactly how fans thought it might since Daniels, Sanders and Wilson established themselves as favorites in week No. 1 and No. 2. One of these three was going to have to screw up big time to get sent home.

That didn't happen in Nashville, which means Britnee Kellogg was eliminated on Sunday night. It was especially difficult to watch her journey end. She cracked as she told Gretchen Wilson she's getting tired of working so hard for little results.

The "Redneck Woman" was there for her, and it created a very touching moment of television.