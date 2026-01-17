Nearly 20 country stars took time to wish Dolly Parton a happy birthday ahead of her 80th, but then they just kept on talking.

The country icon's influence on the next generation of country stars — and then the generation after that — is all too clear on her milestone birthday. Luke Combs, Gretchen Wilson, Jon Pardi, Dan + Shay, Chris Young and more all had something to say.

Dolly Parton turns 80 years old on Jan. 19, 2026.

While still active, she's had to miss a few appearances lately for unspecified health reasons.

This video was filmed ahead of the CMA Awards in Nashville last fall.

"You look amazing, you sound amazing," Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay says. "So inspired by the songwriting and everything you've done for the community over the years. None of us would be here without you."

"And thank you for the books," Shay Mooney adds. "My kids read (them) every single night."

The women of country made it even more personal.

"I've looked up to you for my whole life," Priscilla Block shares. "And you've inspired me to own who I am in country music and be bold and be different."

"The woman who taught all the rest of us how to talk to a camera. You're the queen. You're it, you're everything. I'm so proud to know you." ~ Gretchen Wilson

"I hope you live to like 1,000. You're the coolest ever," adds Combs.

Dolly Parton's Birthday

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born on Jan. 19, 1946, in a one-room cabin in Pittman Center, Tenn. Her mother Avie gave birth to 11 other kids, three before and seven after Dolly.

Her father Robert was a farmer who worked any job he could find for income. The family was famously poor. In fact, the story goes that they didn’t have money to pay the doctor for her delivery, so they gave him a sack of corn meal instead.

