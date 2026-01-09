Dolly Parton isn't able to attend her Grand Ole Opry birthday show in person this month, but she's planning to celebrate in spirit with the artists and fans who will be marking her milestone birthday.

The singer — who is turning 80 years old in January of 2026 — recorded a video message, which the Grand Ole Opry shared on social media.

"I just wanted to say how much it means to me that you're all coming together again this year to celebrate my big ol' birthday," she said in that clip. "...Some of my favorite memories happened right here onstage at the Grand Ole Opry."

When Is Dolly Parton's Grand Ole Opry Birthday Show?

The Grand Ole Opry will host Opry Goes Dolly, a special show dedicated to Parton's songs, on Jan. 17. Tickets are available now.

Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill, Rhonda Vincent and other artists will perform during the show. In a nod to Parton's 80th birthday, tributes will focus on her 1980s era, which includes classics like "9 to 5" and the Kenny Rogers duet "Islands in the Stream."

Why Isn't Dolly Parton Attending Her Grand Ole Opry Birthday Show?

The singer didn't specify why she can't make it.

"I wish I could be there in person, but I'll be sending you all my love for sure," Parton said in her video message. "So you have the best night ever."

Parton postponed some shows in December of 2025 due to health challenges, and said that she was on doctor's orders to rest for a little while as she recuperates from a few different procedures. Before that, she also missed a planned appearance at Dollywood because she was battling kidney stones.

Read More: Dolly Parton Tells the Plain Truth About Her Health: 'I Ain't Dead Yet!'

But Parton has consistently assured fans that none of those medical issues are major, and that fans should expect her to return to her normally rigorous working schedule when she's done recovering.

It's worth noting that Parton also missed her Grand Ole Opry birthday show in previous years, too, so there's no real reason to suspect that her health is preventing her from attending the event.

What Else Will Happen at the Grand Ole Opry's 80th Birthday Party for Dolly Parton?

Aside from the music, the Opry is planning several different festivities to celebrate Parton's birthday.

Grand Ole Opry, Instagram Grand Ole Opry, Instagram loading...

A comment from the Opry on their Instagram post lists fun fan experiences, including photo opps with a Parton impersonator, a large birthday card for fans to sign and much more.