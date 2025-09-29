Dolly Partonhas apologized for postponing six Las Vegas concerts to 2026, but she has not shared details about the health issue behind the delay. Here is what we know about the country legend's health.

Dolly Parton moved six Live In Las Vegas shows at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace to Sept. 2026. They were scheduled for this December.

She'd announced this mini-residency in June and it was to be her first string of tour dates since 2016.

Earlier this month she canceled an appearance at Dollywood for a health issue as well.

Dolly Parton's Statement About Her Health

As she often does, Parton spoke about her health setback with optimism and good cheer although the undertone is more serious. She's going to have to undergo a few procedures before she can return to full speed and focus on rehearsing for a performance.

"You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you," the 79-year-old singer says.

While she said nothing of the physical recovery, Parton did indicate she'll be able to stay on task in other ways. "I'll still be able to work on all my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little more time to get show ready," she says before assuring her fans she's not retiring.

Clues about what she's dealing with come from previous posts on social media and a video recorded for a recent event at Dollywood.

What's Wrong With Dolly Parton?

In this statement to fans about the canceled shows, Parton hinted that her current health battle is a continuation of what she's been dealing with.

"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," she shares.

Specifically, Parton has been dealing with a kidney stone infection. She shared that news via video during the announcement of a new ride at Dollywood on Sept. 17. She conceded the kidney stone was causing her a “whole lot of problems” and adds she decided to take her doctor’s advice not to travel.

Ten years ago, Parton missed another event at Dollywood due to kidney stones and she bounced back to tour the following year. Overall she's remained quite healthy as far as the public knows.

If Parton were to have a procedure to remove kidney stones, the recovery time could be quite long if it were open surgery.

WebMD shares that recovery time for Lithotripsy is just a few days but open surgery is four to six weeks.

Dolly Parton's Difficult Year Continues

The kidney stones and postponement of her 2025 Las Vegas residency continue a difficult personal year for Parton. In March, husband Carl Dean died at age 82 after a long illness. The couple were married for nearly 60 years.

She’s remained remarkably busy since, with announcements of a new hotel, pirate-themed show, musical and this new ride at her theme park in Gatlinburg, Tenn.