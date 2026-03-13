Dolly Parton is back in front of fans.

The country icon made her first major public appearance since revealing late last year that she had been dealing with health issues that forced her to postpone several shows and step back from public events.

Parton appeared Friday (March 13) at Dollywood in Tennessee to help kick off the theme park’s 41st season, offering fans a heartfelt update on how she’s been doing in recent months.

Dolly Parton Opens Up About Her Health

While addressing the crowd, the 80-year-old singer explained that the past year had taken a toll on her physically and emotionally.

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“I’ve not been touring, as you know,” Parton said from the stage. “I’ve had a few little health issues, and we’re taking good care of them.”

The singer said she had become worn down after a difficult stretch that included grieving the 2025 death of her husband, Carl Dean.

“I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl and a lot of other little things going on,” she said. “I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally, and physically.”

Despite the challenges, Parton reassured the crowd that she’s feeling better now, adding, “But all is good. It didn’t slow me down.”

A Return to the Spotlight

Parton greeted guests during Dollywood’s opening day celebration alongside Eugene Naughton, president of the Dollywood Company.

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At one point, she joked that fans might mistake him for her “new husband,” quickly clarifying that she’s not dating anyone.

Parton added that she believes her late husband is still watching over her. “I think Carl Dean’s waiting for me,” she said. “If I should show up at the pearly gates with somebody else, he would not like that.”

Why Dolly Stepped Back

Parton’s appearance comes months after she postponed her Dolly: Live in Las Vegas residency.

In September 2025, she told fans that doctors had advised her to undergo several medical procedures.

“As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges,” she wrote in a statement at the time. “My doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up.”

Despite missing several public events late last year — including a major theme park industry ceremony and an honorary Oscar presentation — the icon remained determined to keep working.

Now, with her return to the Dollywood stage, Parton is clearly back doing what she loves: connecting with fans.