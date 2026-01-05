Freida Parton says her recent request for fans to pray for her sister, Dolly Parton, came from a place of love — not alarm.

The country legend’s younger sister spoke with News Channel 11 about the moment in October that sparked a wave of concern after she asked fans to “pray for Dolly.”

“I just said what I said because Mama told us to pray,” Freida explained. “And so I prayed, and I wanted people to pray for her because she wasn’t feeling good. It’s like, hey, I didn’t mean it to happen. I just asked, you know, for people to pray for her — because that’s the way I was raised.”

Dolly’s Reaction to Her Sister’s Comments

Freida says Dolly wasn’t upset about the misunderstanding and took it all in stride.

“She probably thought, ‘Well, she didn’t know about the internet then. She had no idea,’” Freida joked. “So I didn’t get in trouble with her or none of the family. But some people were very upset with me because I had said that.”

Dolly herself quickly eased fans’ fears after her sister’s comments went viral. With classic Dolly humor, she told everyone, “I ain’t dead yet!”

Dolly’s Health + Recovery

The “9 to 5” singer has been focusing on her health in recent months after a series of medical issues led her to postpone six Las Vegas shows until September 2026.

A source previously stated that Dolly is “doing better every day” and surrounded by loved ones — including Freida, who’s been by her side through recovery.

“She’s pushing herself to stay upbeat and productive,” the insider shared. “But between the surgeries, the long hours, and losing Carl, she’s feeling the weight of everything. Still, Dolly’s spirit is unbreakable. She’ll be back when she’s ready.”

A Family Grounded in Faith

For the Parton family, prayer has always been second nature — a value passed down from their late mother, Avie Lee.

Freida says she never meant to cause concern, only to rally love and prayers the way their family always has.

And if there’s one thing Dolly has proven time and again, it’s that her faith, family, and unshakable spirit carry her through every season — one prayer at a time.