Taylor Swift just joined one of music’s most exclusive clubs — and she’s not the only country artist to earn the honor.

On Wednesday (Jan. 21), the Songwriters Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2026, with Swift named among the newest inductees.

At 36, she’s one of the youngest ever to be inducted — second only to Stevie Wonder — and the milestone marks a full-circle moment for the singer-songwriter who got her start in Nashville.

To qualify, artists must have had their first commercially released song at least 20 years ago.

Swift’s debut single, “Tim McGraw,” hit country radio in 2006 — and this year, she made it count, submitting “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” among others.

Though her sound has evolved, Swift’s songwriting roots run deep — and now, she joins a small group of country stars who’ve been recognized not just for their voices, but for the stories they’ve told.

Here are 7 country artists who’ve earned a place in the Songwriters Hall of Fame:

Dolly Parton – Inducted in 2001

She’s country royalty — and one of the most prolific songwriters of all time.

With hits like “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You,” Dolly Parton’s writing shaped not just country, but pop and soul music, too.

Merle Haggard – Inducted in 2007

A poet for the working man. Merle Haggard penned gritty, honest songs like “Mama Tried” and “Okie from Muskogee” that still resonate today.

His place in the Hall was never in question.

Loretta Lynn – Inducted in 2008

Loretta Lynn broke ground as a female songwriter in a male-dominated industry. She wrote it all — motherhood, heartbreak, hard times — and never held back.

“Coal Miner’s Daughter” is more than a song; it’s a legacy.

Garth Brooks – Inducted in 2011

Garth Brooks may be known for his showmanship, but his songwriting catalog is just as powerful.

From “The Dance” to “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” he’s penned songs that define entire eras of country music.

Toby Keith – Inducted in 2015

Love him or hate him, Toby Keith always wrote his truth.

With a sharp wit and often a political edge, songs like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” made him one of the genre’s most talked-about voices.

Alan Jackson – Inducted in 2018

Traditional, timeless, and always true to his roots.

Alan Jackson wrote hits that honored classic country while still connecting with a new generation — like “Remember When,” “Where Were You,” and “Chattahoochee.”

Taylor Swift – Inducted in 2026

She may have started in country, but Taylor Swift’s songwriting has always been her superpower. Her early hits like “Teardrops on My Guitar” and “Love Story” paved the way for a genre-crossing empire.

And with her All Too Well (10 Minute Version) among her chosen submissions, it’s clear: Taylor never forgot where it started.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 2026 induction ceremony is set for June 11 in New York City.

