26 Country Stars You Won’t Believe Aren’t Grand Ole Opry Members

True or false: Blake Shelton is a member of the Grand Ole Opry? What about Toby Keith, Rascal Flatts and George Strait? Are they members too and if not, why?

Two of these four artists are among the 70-plus members of the Grand Ole Opry and two are not. The Opry explains who chooses new members and what someone needs to do to earn membership, but explanations for why an icon like Hank Williams Jr. isn't a member can only be offered by the man himself.

Keep scrolling. We asked Hank this question and his answer is perfect.

"The Opry considers career accomplishment as well as the potential for continued success," the Grand Ole Opry website shares in summary, adding that the Opry looks for a "generational balance" among its members as well. It's subjective but an artist needs to want it. Actually, he, she or they need to really want it.

Dozens of great country music singers and Grand Ole Opry performers have never been invited but we picked the 26 most iconic stars. It's a list that features 15 Entertainers of the Year and seven Country Music Hall of Famers. Remember, only living artists can become members. That sounds obvious but it means there will be no posthumous inductions.

26 Country Stars You Won't Believe Aren't Grand Ole Opry Members

Fifteen living CMA or ACM Entertainers of the Year are not members of the Grand Ole Opry and a few of them barely recognize the vaunted stage. George Strait, Kenny Chesney and Willie Nelson are three legends who rarely play the Grand Ole Opry. Why?

That answer is often difficult to determine but this list suggests reasons where appropriate. Membership into the Grand Ole Opry comes with an obligation to play the show frequently, but that's often set aside (Barbara Mandrell is an inactive member, for example). Only living artists are considered and once a member dies, he or she is no longer a member.

As of 2023, there are over 70 members of the Grand Ole Opry. Historically, nearly 250 men, women and groups were members. So it's a select group that excludes several Country Music Hall of Famers.

64 Artists Not in the Country Music Hall of Fame

Which county singer is most deserving of a Country Music Hall of Fame induction? Here are 64 artists that don't have a medallion yet, with some thoughts on when each is eligible and if their fans can expect that nod soon.
