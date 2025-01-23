Did Faith Hill Quietly Retire in 2024? Here’s Why I Think the Answer Is Yes

Faith Hill has had a long and impactful career in country music, but to all outward appearances, her time in the spotlight might be in the rearview mirror as of 2024.

Hill scored a long list of hit singles beginning in 1993 with her first No. 1 hit, "Wild One." Her other hits include "It Matters to Me," "Let Me Let Go," "This Kiss" and "Breathe."

The country superstar hasn't been especially active since 2005, when she released her final full-length solo album of original material, Fireflies. That album gave the singer her final No. 1 country hit, "Mississippi Girl."

She released a handful of singles in the years that followed, including "Come Home" and "American Heart," and collaborated on a joint album titled The Rest of Our Life with husband Tim McGraw in 2017, which marks her most recent recorded output.

Their joint tour in 2018 also marked Hill's most recent tour, and she has not been active in music since.

Hill and McGraw starred together in the Yellowstone prequel 1883 in 2021, and she gamely went out and did the media rounds to support that project, which turned out to be an enormous ratings hit for Paramount.

At the time, she said she would probably release new music soon, but that failed to materialize.

In 2024, Hill deleted all of her social media accounts without fanfare or any kind of announcement about her future plans. Fans speculated that was in advance of major news, but as of this writing, her accounts remain inactive, and her official website shows visitors a blank page, with no information about any upcoming projects or tour dates.

Hill has not said one way or the other whether she is now officially retired — in fact, she hasn't said anything at all in public since quitting social media, and fans have only seen her in the occasional random public sighting, including the time she danced with Taylor Swift's mother at the final show of Swift's Eras Tour.

There is no further information available about Faith Hill's future endeavors, but it's safe to say that if she does have any plans to return to her musical career, she's keeping them tightly under wraps for now.

