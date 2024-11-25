Faith Hill has mostly kept out of the spotlight in recent months, but the '90s country great still gets out and about to enjoy great music.

She was recently spotted at Taylor Swift's Toronto Eras Tour show, hanging out in a VIP section and dancing alongside Swift's mom, Andrea. In the fan-filmed video, the pair are jamming out to Swift's "Cruel Summer," one of the standout tracks off her 2019 Lover album.

Hill didn't miss a beat as she dance and sang along to the song: It's no secret that she and the country-turned-pop superstar have a long, friendly history of mutual fandom. Back when she was a teen coming up in the country music world, Swift's debut single was "Tim McGraw" — a hat-tip to Hill's fellow country star husband.

She and Tim McGraw both served as mentors for a young Swift, who was an opening act for the country couple's joint Soul2Soul Tour in 2007.

Since then, Hill has joined Swift onstage on a few different occasions; she and McGraw were surprise guests on the singer's Reputation Tour Nashville stop.

Hill has kept in touch with Swift as she moved out of country and into pop. Before the singer's Toronto Eras Tour dates, Page Six reports that Hill joined Swift for a star-packed dinner out in New York, N.Y.

What's Faith Hill Up to These Days?

Hill has kept largely out of the spotlight for years, though she's frequently made attempts — or at least hints — at releasing new music.

With the exception of one Christmas album, she hasn't released a full new studio project since 2005.

In mid-2024, Hill deleted all of her social media, as well as her website.

That's a popular strategy for artists building anticipation for new musical releases, and when fans first noticed that the content was gone, many felt hopeful that something new was on the way.

But that was back in August, and now — four months later — that hope is dwindling.

More recently than fans have gotten new music from Hill, they've seen her on their TV screens. She starred opposite McGraw in the Yellowstone prequel 1883, which ran on Paramount+ in 2021 and 2022.