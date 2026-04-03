We do know that Taylor Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, will be playing another year in the NFL. But what we don’t know for certain yet is whether he’ll be playing with a ring on his ring finger.

As of late, there have been some developments in the unfolding wedding plans for the two lovebirds, and we’re here to break it all down.

Everything We Know About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be getting married by the end of summer 2026. One reason: Kelce is playing another year of football, which could rule out a fall wedding since he’ll be fully in season.

That would suggest a timeline anywhere between now and the start of football season on Sept. 9 — putting a wedding near the end of summer. Of course, they could enjoy a longer engagement.

In a January 2025 episode of New Heights — months before he and Swift got engaged — Kelce shared his thoughts on fall weddings, noting how they conflict with football season.

"I actually don’t know people who have gotten married in the fall. All the weddings I’ve been to — all my friends do it in the summer."

Read More: 13 Country Artists Who Should Totally Play at Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Will Most Likely Not Have a Wedding DJ

Let’s just say — sorry in advance to any local wedding DJs hoping for the gig of a lifetime — but the couple has already hinted they’re leaning toward live music.

Back in 2025, Kelce told Jimmy Fallon, when asked about having a DJ, "Yeah, I think we’re live music kind of people, you know?"

According to Billboard, in an October interview, Swift alluded to the idea that her close friend and collaborator Ed Sheeran could take the stage during the wedding festivities.

"It’s like, 'Ed, if there’s a stage, you know that you’ll be on it,'" Swift said. "He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want."

Their Guest List Will Be Quite Long

On the Graham Norton Show, after Swift jokingly invited Norton himself, she admitted that one of the most stressful parts of wedding planning is whittling down the guest list — though that might not be an issue for her.

Swift said she’ll be inviting "anyone I’ve ever talked to."

Swift and Kelce most recently made their award show debut as a couple at the iHeartRadio Awards in March, reminding everyone they’re still a power couple — just one that hasn’t tied the knot yet.

That naturally sparked more questions — even for Kelce’s mom, who was recently hounded at LAX about the couple’s wedding plans.

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Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, declined to share any details about her potential involvement in the planning when approached by a photographer.

"I’m just happy," she said. "I’m so happy for them."

13 Artists We'd Love to See Play Taylor Swift's Wedding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married! Although details about the wedding have yet to be revealed, we think there will be plenty of musical talent in the reception ballroom. So, we compiled a list of country artists we believe would be perfect to perform at what many are calling "America's Royal Wedding." Gallery Credit: Jess Rose