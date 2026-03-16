These country songs don't try to hide it. Each one is singularly motivated and romance isn't necessarily required. In honor of St. Patrick's Day, it's 19 country songs about getting lucky.

Sample lyrics include:

“Let’s make love all night long / Until all our strength is gone."

"I’m gonna find out what that house is made of / It's been too many nights since its felt us make love."

"And as I put my arms around you / I can tell you've never been this far before."

"Excuse me / You look like you love me / You look like you want me to want you to come on home."

In 2025, we shared a list of country lyrics that celebrate luck in a more general sense. Clint Black, Montgomery Gentry and Luke Combs were three artists celebrated there.

This pool of songs about getting lucky is wider, and perhaps a bit more shallow. For example, Riley Green (on this list twice) leaves little to the imagination when he says, “Tonight I ain’t bringing no wine / Tonight I ain’t bringing no roses" at the start of "Worst Way."

Read More: 13 Country Songs You Didn't Know Were About S-E-X

Miranda Lambert — one of three solo women on this list — might leave you blushing as she goes on about a love innovator with all the right tools who will hot wire her gears.

While love and romance can be found across this list, the songs found here aren't necessarily love songs, and they're not always romantic. More than one fall in the "love you for tonight" category, and quite a few go on and on about "needs."

We're certainly not going to judge and we're guessing that if you've scrolled this far, you won't either. Tap the song title link to listen to each of these 19 country songs about getting lucky.