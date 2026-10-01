Ella Langley’s signature bangs weren’t exactly part of some big plan — they came from a last-minute decision that almost went very wrong.

The "Choosin' Texas" singer revealed that the look fans now instantly recognize actually started with a bad, self-inflicted haircut just before she walked onstage.

Looking back, it’s one of those moments that could’ve gone either way, but ended up sticking.

A Haircut That Went Wrong

During an appearance on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, Langley explained how she ended up with her now-signature bangs, admitting she has a habit of cutting her own hair — and it doesn’t usually go well.

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“That’s how I got bangs in the first place,” she said.

At the time, she had been wearing a cowboy hat regularly, but after taking it off during a windy show, she realized she liked how her hair framed her face.

“I decided, ‘You know what, I’m gonna take it off,” she said. “And I liked how my bangs were kind of around my face.”

A Last-Minute Decision

From there, things escalated quickly, with Langley deciding to trim her fringe herself about 20 minutes before going onstage — a move she immediately regretted, admitting, “It was so bad.”

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The timing couldn’t have been worse, either, as she was set to shoot the cover art for her first record the following week, and her creative director, Caylee Robillard, wasn’t exactly thrilled, telling her, “Hate you.”

Instead of trying to fix it, though, Langley leaned into the look, telling her team to “full send it with the bangs” — a decision she now says ended up changing her life, adding that she doesn’t think she’ll ever change it.

Trusting Her Gut

That same instinct to trust herself has shown up in other parts of Langley’s career, too.

During the same chat, she also recalled pushing back when it came to releasing her duet with Riley Green, “You Look Like You Love Me,” the song that helped launch her career.

Her label wasn’t exactly sold on it at first. “Everyone told me that song was not gonna work,” she said, explaining that she was encouraged to change key parts of it.

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At one point, she was even told it could end up being the worst-performing song on her debut album.

When It Pays Off

Langley stuck with it anyway, both with the song and her now-signature look, even without knowing how either would land.

“I didn’t know what it was going to do, but I believed that it was different,” she said of the track.

That call paid off, with “You Look Like You Love Me” becoming one of the biggest songs of her career and helping launch her into a new level of success.

Her song "Choosin' Texas" has become the longest-running No. 1 hit by a female country artist on the Billboard Hot 100.

What started as a bad haircut has since turned into a defining part of her style — proof that sometimes the things that almost go wrong end up working out just fine.