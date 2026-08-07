Koe Wetzel's new duet with Ella Langley is a country earworm with teeth. The lyrics prove that when this singing couple isn't getting along, fans win.

Find "Jaded" on the new expanded version of Wetzel's The Night Champion album. He and Langley wrote the song with Ernest and Jordan Schmidt and it proved to be a natural duet.

Ella Langley and Koe Wetzel recorded a song called "That's Why We Fight" for her Excuse the Mess EP (2023).

His biggest radio hit to date was a duet with Jessie Murph called "High Road."

Langley has released several other popular duets, including "You Look Like You Love Me" and "Don't Mind If I Do," both with Riley Green (the latter on his album).

Related: Top 10 Ella Langley Songs Prove She's One of Country Most Important Artists [No. 7]

Talking to his record label, Wetzel says Ernest and Langley had the bones of "Jaded" written when he and Schmidt joined in. It didn't take long to finish but he chose to keep it from his latest album, The Night Champion (2026).

"Jaded" is a country song with a rock edge, but it's not nearly as aggressive as "That's Why We Fight." Wetzel sings lead throughout the song, asking a girl who scarred her heart and left her jaded. It's as radio-friendly as a song that the Texan has released. Langley seemingly always has two or more songs working their way up the charts but her backseat participation in this song shouldn't compete for her own singles for chart placement.

Records Nashville Koe Wetzel Ella Langley jaded Cover Art

Koe Wetzel, Ella Langley, "Jaded" Lyrics:

Well, I wanna want ya / But you got some reservations 'bout you, don't ya / About you, don't ya / And I kinda like it / How you're damaged just like me, don't try to hide it / Why you tryna hide it.

Pre-Chorus:

Who broke your heart, who dropped the ball / Who had the world and lost it all / Made you hurt, made you cry / Just tell me tonight.

Chorus:

How'd you get so jaded / Who made you like this / Who gave you these problems even I can't seem to fix / How'd you get so lonely / How'd you get so cold / I don't wanna hurt you, baby, I just wanna know / How'd you get so jaded / How'd you get so jaded.

Who broke your heart / Who tore you down and made you go and put your walls up, your walls up / Who ran around / Who lied and told you that you don't deserve your wings / It damn sure wasn't me.

Repeat Chorus

Who broke your heart, who dropped the ball / Who had the world and lost it all / Made you hurt, made you cry / Just tell me tonight.

Repeat Chorus

13 Ella Langley Facts Guaranteed To Shock Her Biggest Fans This list of 13 Ella Langley facts includes the things you actually want to know, not just biography info you can find with a Google or Wikipedia search. Name, age, hometown ... we'll let other outlets handle the simple stuff.

Our Ella Langley fact sheet zooms in on the pop-country star who gave her a big break, a surgery that may have changed her voice and the state championship team she was a part of in high school. Plus, did you know she had to fight to record her breakthrough hit the way she wanted to? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes